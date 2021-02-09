His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, emphasized that the Sports Day is not an annual occasion to practice sports, but rather a reminder that it should be a daily behavior for everyone in our society.

His Excellency said in a tweet on his Twitter account: Sports is health, giving and building … and Sports Day is not an annual occasion to practice sports, but rather a reminder that it should be a daily behavior for everyone in our society, even in such an exceptional circumstance imposed by the Corona pandemic