His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, affirmed that the National Day of the State of Qatar, which falls on December 18 of each year, represents a great symbolism in the memory of the nation and the citizen, and embodies the meanings of unity and sincere brotherhood between the people of the same nation, and carries connotations And sublime meanings in the minds and hearts of all citizens and expatriates residing in the country.

In a statement to Qatar News Agency / Qena / on the occasion of the country’s celebrations of the National Day, His Excellency said that this historic day is an important and great occasion to commemorate the memory of the founder, (the forgiven God willing) Sheikh Jassim bin Muhammad bin Thani (may God rest his soul), who laid the first building blocks To the glorious State of Qatar, just as this day is a catalyst to inspire the values ​​of connection with the nation, sacrifice and self-denial, and a drive to achieve pride, growth and elevation for the state, and to make sacrifices in order to embody the meanings of patriotism and steadfastness on the principles of freedom and sovereignty.

His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior congratulated His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, His Highness the Father Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani (may God protect them and take care of them), and all citizens and expatriates residing on this good land, on the occasion of celebrating the National Day To the state … we ask God Almighty to bring back to us the memory of this day and the country flaunts the garments of honor, pride and strength, security, stability and tranquility.

His Excellency also affirmed that the occasion of the National Day is a venerable and sublime remembrance that embodies the citizens ’attachment to the wise leadership that places the interest of the homeland and citizens above every consideration, so that barriers dissolve and the citizen and resident interact with the leadership .. And he said,“ This is why we consider the celebration of the National Day a great opportunity to confirm national sentiments and reinforce established values ​​in Qatari society, and a continuation of the steps towards pride and a comprehensive renaissance based on the path of the founder (may God have mercy on him). “

His Excellency added, “We are inspired by the founder (may God have mercy on him), his wisdom, insight and proverbial words as a method and a guide for us to guide in the process of building and progress, sustainable development and comprehensive renaissance, and we also derive from his fragrant biography the motivation to make dear and precious for the sake of raising this generous nation, which needs all efforts His sons, to work with sincerity, dedication and self-denial, especially at this stage that requires more effort to overcome crises and achieve the desired goals, and to continue to present pioneering models in various levels and sectors. “

On the achievements of the Ministry of Interior during the current year, His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani pointed out that the Ministry of Interior, like other ministries and state institutions, is doing everything in its power to provide high levels of performance and superior services.

His Excellency added, “From this standpoint, the Ministry, in extension of its clear and tangible achievements during the previous years, has taken the same steps during the year 2020, to continue the achievements in the various security and service fields, thanks to the optimal application of strategies and bring them to the ground, with high professionalism and professionalism.” According to the development and modernization plans based on providing human and material capabilities and providing devices and equipment, bearing in mind the importance of excellence and leadership.

His Excellency explained that the Ministry of Interior is carrying out many plans and programs emanating from the second national development strategy (2018-2022), and adopting in its strategy the main pillars included in the Qatar National Vision 2030, focusing on achieving excellence in security performance in accordance with international best practices, and empowering the public to Accessing all the Ministry’s services easily and easily, and providing them with high quality in accordance with international standards and specifications.

His Excellency also drew attention to the continuous improvement of resources and their management in a scientific and practical manner, through the application of modern systems in management and advanced technology, in addition to promoting the principle of ease of communication and transparency with the public, the Ministry’s partners and the beneficiaries of its services, through modern communication channels.

His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior affirmed that the service field has witnessed a remarkable development, as the Ministry of Interior has paid attention to the completion of services and transactions, whether directed to the public or governmental and private establishments and agencies, and has made sure to make them accessible to all.

In this context, His Excellency indicated that the Ministry has worked to expand the circle of obtaining services geographically and electronically (whether through Metrash 2 or through the Ministry of Interior website), in order to save time and effort of the auditors, which led to a major breakthrough in this field, represented in reducing The time spent in completing transactions and the increase in the performance rate of the services performed across the various departments and service outlets.

His Excellency the Prime Minister and the Minister of Interior affirmed the Ministry of Interior’s keenness to move forward in providing services to the public of various segments and categories, according to its strategy, which is based on the application of “decentralizing services” and delivering them to the public through various digital platforms and geographical locations.

As for the achievements in the field of security, His Excellency affirmed that the Ministry has attached special importance to security, which is reflected in the security situation in the country, which is witnessing a significant decline in statistics of crimes that concern security compared to the global level, especially with regard to reports of major crimes at the level of specialized and geographical security departments. “This percentage reflects the state of high security and safety enjoyed by the state, despite the escalation of the population growth rate over the past years,” he said.

His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior also affirmed that the State of Qatar enjoys great security and stability, which contributed to its topping many international indicators concerned with monitoring the state of security and stability in the world … indicating in this context that the country has ranked first in the list of countries in the Middle East and North Africa. And ranked 27 in the Global Peace Index (GLOBAL PEACE INDEX 2020), issued by the “Institute for Economics and Peace”, in addition to the list of the most safe and crime-free countries at the global and Arab levels, according to the crime index for the first half of the year 2020 issued by Encyclopedia of the global database “Nambio”.

Regarding confronting Corona, His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani said, “The anniversary of the celebration of the National Day comes this year, and all countries of the world, including the State of Qatar, are still facing the pandemic of the spread of the Corona epidemic (Covid 19), which has produced many effects in countries. all”.

“In Qatar, we dealt with this crisis at the state level, by adopting interim strategies from the beginning with high professionalism and professionalism, as the state has harnessed all its capabilities and energies to combat the epidemic and preserve the health and safety of everyone who resides on this good land,” he added.

His Excellency went on to say, “And based on the vital role of the Ministry of Interior in dealing with all crises, it has set in its priorities to play a complementary role to the roles of the various state sectors, as it has embarked on its tasks and duties in supporting and strengthening the efforts made to protect community members and prevent them from the spread of the Coronavirus, by following up and implementing decisions The Council of Ministers related to the Corona pandemic, especially those related to the procedures of the Ministry of Interior, as well as decisions and procedures issued by the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management.

In the same context, His Excellency pointed out that the Ministry of Interior has performed its duties in enhancing community awareness to help the public protect itself from the spread of the virus, and to promote shared responsibility among the various groups of society to work together in order to achieve health and community security, “as the Ministry was keen to provide the public through its website. “The electronic information is kept up-to-date to prevent rumors from circulating and circulating in the community, in addition to directing advice, instructions and educational materials related to the procedures to be followed in the prevention of the virus.”

His Excellency also drew attention to the efforts of the Ministry of Interior to urge the public to complete their transactions electronically through the Ministry of Interior website and application (Metrash 2), in order to avoid congestion in the various services outlets .. adding, “The Ministry of Interior continues, and through its various agencies, continues the same role to limit the spread of the virus. And maintaining the security and safety of community members, extending reassurance to all parts of the country, and reminding the public of the precautionary measures that everyone must adhere to.

In response to a question about the country’s success in facing the various current challenges, His Excellency the Prime Minister and the Minister of Interior said: “There is no doubt that the State of Qatar is proceeding according to a wise and incisive vision under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, as the march continues. Achievements and renaissance in our country to achieve its goals and promote development and progress for the homeland and the citizen. The development included various health, educational, economic, social and other fields, in addition to paying attention to national human cadres, and achieving the comprehensive renaissance of the state.

In this regard, His Excellency referred to the tremendous development in the field of education .. and said, “In the field of education, we have moved from the stage of education to the stage of quality of education, and this has been achieved and still is through the continuous review of curricula and admission policies, and the continuous monitoring of the educational process while making sure to provide its material and human resources.” As well as the periodic and regular dispatch of distinguished citizens of the homeland abroad to acquire knowledge and new sciences, in addition to developing and providing university education internally through national educational institutions and foreign educational institutions that have opened branches in Qatar, and this in turn has resulted in large areas in the development of the quality of education.

His Excellency continued, “In the same manner, the health renaissance is proceeding in our country, as we work to provide integrated health care for citizens and residents through the development of infrastructure, interest in health projects of a continuous nature, and the provision of the necessary technologies for the health renaissance in addition to the rehabilitation and development of human cadres, and supply this field with the required specialties “.

His Excellency pointed out that the march of health work has witnessed the development of existing health facilities and the opening of many new advanced health institutions that keep pace with the aspirations of our country in this field.

In the economic field, His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani explained that the march is also continuing through upgrading the Qatari economy, encouraging local investments, protecting the national product, and increasing production to achieve self-sufficiency by promoting food, water and medicinal security projects, as well as improving The business environment in Qatar and the increase in tourist demand, as these economic sectors have been revitalized and become more competitive, developing and attracting local and foreign investments.

With regard to foreign policy and consolidating relations with the international community, His Excellency affirmed that the state’s foreign policy “was characterized by independence and flexibility to serve our national interests and protect the sovereignty of our state. Extremism and active participation in all international efforts to achieve this. “

His Excellency also indicated that out of the State of Qatar’s belief in the peaceful settlement of disputes, it has carried out an active diplomatic movement based on dialogue with all countries, bodies and organizations, to clarify the Qatari point of view, which contributed to strengthening communication between Qatar and its regional and international surroundings, opening up to the world and developing relations. With brotherly and friendly countries, and continuing to build international relations based on mutual respect and non-interference in internal affairs .. He said, “In addition to what has been achieved, there is still much to accomplish, thanks to God we have the capabilities and experiences capable of achieving the desired goals.”