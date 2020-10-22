His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, visited the Katara International Hunting and Falconry Suhail 2020 exhibition, which was held at Al-Hikma Square in the Cultural Village Foundation Katara, this morning.

His Excellency the Prime Minister and the Minister of the Interior toured the exhibition pavilions, during which he viewed many exhibits related to weapons, hunting and hunting supplies, trips and shooting sports offered by specialized local, Arab and international companies.