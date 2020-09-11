His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, said that 75% of Sabah Al-Ahmad Corridor has been completed, indicating that this road represents a qualitative addition to the modern road network in Qatar.

His Excellency clarified – through his official account on Twitter – that he had made an inspection visit and closely watched the progress of work in Sabah Al-Ahmad Corridor.

His Excellency the Prime Minister added: I have directed the necessity to continue relying on local materials and national companies in the remainder of this project and all other projects.

This is the text of His Excellency the Prime Minister’s tweet:

“We have completed 75% of the Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor … this road represents a qualitative addition to the modern road network in Qatar. Patriotism for the remainder of this project and all other projects. “