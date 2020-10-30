His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, affirmed the State of Qatar’s keenness to hold accountable those responsible for the behavior that occurred at Hamad Airport.

The Prime Minister said in a tweet on Twitter today: We regret what happened to our sisters, who were subjected to unacceptable treatment at Hamad International Airport, which we did not know and never accept. I assure you that we in the State of Qatar are keen to hold accountable those responsible for this behavior, which does not represent the state’s laws and principles, and we will take all measures to prevent the recurrence of such behavior.

He added: The preliminary investigations carried out by the committee formed to investigate the incident of the attempted killing of the baby girl found in a very dangerous condition at Hamad International Airport, and the procedures that the relevant authorities followed at the airport in searching and inspecting a number of female passengers resulted in violations of the procedures followed in such cases. . Accordingly, the incident and those responsible for these violations and illegal actions were referred to the competent public prosecution, according to the procedures followed.

He continued: According to the directives of His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, a number of specialized work teams are working to review and identify any gaps that may exist in the relevant procedures and protocols at Hamad International Airport, and to take the necessary measures to address them properly. Immediate, to ensure that there are no future violations

In this context, His Excellency the Prime Minister and the Minister of Interior expressed the Government of the State of Qatar’s deep regret and apology for the painful experience that some female travelers had suffered from these measures.

It is worth noting that this incident is the first of its kind, and tens of millions who traveled through Hamad International Airport have never been subjected to any harassment, and the State of Qatar affirms that what happened contradicts Qatari culture and values, and that it will remain keen on the safety, security and comfort of all travelers coming to it. Or transients through it.