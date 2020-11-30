His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, said that the signing of contracts to convert to environmentally friendly vehicles at a cost of 6 billion riyals is an important move towards a cleaner environment and a low carbon economy, embodying the goals of 2030.

He added that the first application of this step will be in 2022, in fulfillment of the pledge of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, to organize the first carbon-neutral World Cup.

The Prime Minister said on Twitter: We took a historic step today by signing contracts to switch to environmentally friendly vehicles, at a cost of 6 billion riyals. This step is an important shift towards a cleaner environment and a low-carbon economy, embodying the goals of 2030, and its first application will be in 2022, in fulfillment of His Highness’ promise to organize the first carbon-neutral World Cup.

Earlier today, His Excellency the Prime Minister witnessed the signing of contracts to implement the transformation of environmentally friendly vehicles at the St. Regis Hotel this morning.

His Excellency witnessed the signing of contracts for the purchase of World Cup buses, their operating services and the operation of their facilities, the contract for the establishment of an electric bus assembly plant, in addition to the signing of 11 contracts for the bus infrastructure that support the private sector.

Under these contracts, which have a total value of approximately 6 billion riyals, and which are part of the implementation of the electric vehicles strategy prepared by the Ministry of Transportation and Communications in cooperation with the concerned authorities, electric buses will be provided and their own infrastructure will be established such as stations, warehouses and parking lots, in addition to establishing A factory to assemble electric buses in a free zone, in addition to providing a number of buses that run on the new environmentally friendly diesel material that is free of sulfur that causes harmful emissions from the combustion process.

The contracts were signed by the Free Zones Authority, the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, the Public Works Authority “Ashghal” and the Karwa Transportation Company, with the Chinese companies Yutong and Heiger, and a number of private sector companies operating in the field of contracting and construction.

The signing ceremony was attended by a number of Their Excellencies the Ministers, senior officials concerned and representatives of the implementing companies.