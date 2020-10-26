The Public Prosecution, represented by the Institute of Criminal Studies, concluded its training program specialized in investigating cybersecurity, which included a number of assistants of the Public Prosecution “employees of the second founding session”.

The course was organized in cooperation with the Department of Combating Economic and Electronic Crimes at the Ministry of Interior, and the Information Technology Department of the Public Prosecution.

At the end of the course, Dr. Saad Hanif Al-Dossary, Director of the Institute of Forensic Studies at the Public Prosecution, handed over certificates of appreciation to the course members.

It is worth noting that the training program dealt with everything related to cybersecurity, which is considered a practice to protect systems, networks and programs from digital attacks, which usually aim to access, change or destroy sensitive information, extort money from users or interrupt business operations.