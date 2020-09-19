Qatar Airways announced that it will triple the number of its destinations by mid-October, with the resumption of services to Entebbe, Hanoi, Seychelles, Windhoek and Yerevan, in addition to the launch of its new flights to Accra, to reach 90 destinations with the resumption of its flights to Amman.

The Qatar Airways said in a statement on its website today that it is planned to resume or increase flights to the following destinations:

* Amman: a daily trip, starting from the 15th of September, the journey is restricted to passengers from Amman to Doha only.

* Clark: To increase the number of flights to 9 flights per week, effective September 20.

Copenhagen (Increasing the number of flights to 10 flights per week, starting October 15th.

Dhaka: The number of flights will increase to 7 flights per week, starting September 19.

* Entebbe: 3 flights per week, starting October 2.

* Hanoi: 4 flights a week, starting October 3.

Madrid: Increasing the number of flights to 10 flights per week, starting October 1.

* Manchester: The number of flights will increase to 17 flights per week, starting October 15th.

* Manila: The number of flights will increase to 17 weekly, starting October 2.

* Seychelles: 3 flights per week, starting October 15th.

* Stockholm: The number of flights will increase to 10 per week, starting October 15th.

Windhoek: 3 flights per week, starting October 15th.

* Yerevan: 5 flights per week starting from 15 September, and the number of flights will increase to become a daily flight from 5 October.

His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Airways Group, said: “At Qatar Airways, we are proud to be the leading global airline that provides a variety of travel options to various parts of the world, providing the opportunity for travelers to fly with us to the destinations they wish to visit safely and peacefully.”

He added, “Our modern and most fuel-efficient fleet of aircraft has enabled us to enjoy maximum flexibility and respond quickly to rising global travel. Our focus during the rebuilding process is not only on resuming our destinations, but also on operating as many flights as possible. To provide maximum flexibility for our passengers, to allow them to travel whenever they wish. “

His Excellency Mr. Al Baker continued, saying: “The Qatari carrier has managed to gain the confidence of travelers as the airline that they can depend on, by continuing to fly during the spread of the epidemic at a time when other airlines stopped operating. We have also enabled more. More travelers around the world return to their country than any other airline. “

He said: With the easing of entry restrictions into countries; We continue to focus on our primary mission of transporting travelers around the world safely and reliably. While millions of people are still unable to be with their family and friends; We are pleased to know that our growing network of destinations will allow them the opportunity to travel or make a trip back home to meet their loved ones. “

Qatar Airways recently announced an update of its commercial policy to give passengers more flexibility and options when planning their flights. Passengers will have the ability to change their travel date for an unlimited number of times, and they will also be able to change their travel destination as long as it is less than 5,000 miles from the original destination, without additional fees or differences in ticket prices if travel is completed before December 31, 2020. Terms and conditions for tickets will apply after this date. All travel tickets booked for travel up to 31 December 2020 will be valid for two years from the date of issue. To view the full terms and conditions.

According to recent statistics from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Qatar Airways became the largest international airline from April to June; And that by fulfilling its mission of getting people to their country.

Qatar Airways has taken a number of measures to enhance safety measures on board its flights, by providing personal protection equipment for the hospitality crew, a bag of personal protection supplies and a face shield free of charge for passengers of all classes.

Passengers traveling in Qsuite business class seats have the opportunity to experience privacy at its best with the ability to convert the seat into a private suite and enjoy an oasis of calm and comfort. Passengers can also press the “Do Not Disturb” button on the seat to reduce communication with the cabin crew. The Qatari carrier offers seats to more than 30 destinations, including Guangzhou, Kuala Lumpur, Frankfurt, London, Paris and New York.

Hamad International Airport has strengthened cleaning procedures throughout its premises, while implementing social distancing rules in its various facilities. All places that could be touched by travelers are sterilized every 10 to 15 minutes. All boarding gate facilities and inter-gate passenger buses and airplanes are cleaned after each flight. In addition, hand sanitizer is provided at the security check points and the Passport Office.