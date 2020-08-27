Qatar Airways announced that it will operate 14 weekly flights to Nairobi, allowing passengers to continue their flights to more than 80 global destinations through the airline’s operations headquarters at Hamad International Airport. Qatar Airways stressed its commitment to environmental sustainability, stating that it relies on its Airbus A350 aircraft to rebuild the network. Its destinations, which would ensure meeting the goals of sustainability and reducing carbon emissions, she said, “The past months have taught us to be more flexible during the period of the epidemic, so we are currently relying on our fleet of Airbus A350 and Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft to restore our network of destinations,” she said. The airline’s flights are distinctive and titled “privacy.”The health and fitness center of the Oryx airport hotel opens its doors again, as the center has a gymnasium, a squash court, a simulator of a golf course, and shower facilities around the clock for hotel guests and those traveling through Hamad International Airport.