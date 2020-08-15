Qatar Airways said that it currently operates 28 flights a week to Ankara, Antalya, Bodrum and Istanbul in Turkey, adding that it is also operating a daily flight to Seoul in South Korea on a Boeing 777 aircraft, and Qatar Airways recently announced the start of restarting its flights to its global network of destinations. Gradually, in line with the increasing demand for travel and the easing of restrictions imposed on entry to many countries around the world.

Qatar Airways took a leading position during this crisis thanks to its relentless efforts to return travelers to their countries in safety and peace, especially when compared to other airlines that suspended their operations. Qatar Airways continues to operate its flights to a diverse network of destinations around the world, which has prompted travelers to trust and rely on the airline.

Qatar Airways was able to stay abreast of the latest international procedures applied at airports, while applying the latest safety and security measures, cleaning and sterilization, whether on board its flights or at its headquarters, Hamad International Airport, which recently won the Best Airport in the Middle East award for the sixth year in a row.

The carrier has announced that it will operate its flights to more than 80 destinations around the world, providing an excellent travel experience for all its customers, including Canada, Europe, Southeast Asia and the United States of America through the best airport in the Middle East, which is Hamad International Airport.