Qatar Airways announced that it will operate 35 flights to Istanbul, and the carrier invited its customers to enjoy the charm and attractions of Istanbul, its historical sites, its populous markets, its delicious dishes, and try many other activities. Last year, Qatar Airways launched its regular flights to the new Istanbul Airport, which aspires to turn into a major travel hub and become a major global aviation hub, thanks to its location as the meeting point for East and West. On the other hand, Qatar Airways celebrated the 15th anniversary of the launch of its first flight between Nairobi and Doha, with two flights per day, and Qatar Airways continues to apply the highest standards of hygiene and sterilization, as it has taken various and strict preventive measures to provide security and safety for travelers, employees and hospitality crews to achieve safe and reassuring trips.