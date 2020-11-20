Qatar Airways’ flights to San Francisco have expanded its current network of destinations to the United States of America to reach 55 flights per week through its nine gates in the United States of America.On the other hand, Qatar Airways leads the global aviation sector safely with more than 50 Airbus A350 aircraft. They vary between 900 – 1000 and serve as the backbone of the airline’s operations to rebuild its global network of destinations.The twin-engine Boeing 787 Dreamliner made of composite materials and an engine from the General Electric GENX model is one of the many aircraft that the airline has relied on for its operations over the past months, and Qatar Airways has announced that it will add San Francisco to its global network of destinations as of From December 15, 2020, Qatar Airways will operate four weekly flights to San Francisco on an Airbus A350-900 and Qatar Airways, the best airline in the world and the only airline in the Middle East to operate flights to San Francisco, continues to grow and innovate with Offer flexible reservations policies, implement strict safety measures, and operate a wide network of destinations to various parts of the world, providing the highest level of reliability and reliability for travelers.