The Qatari woman flies with a full female crew to support the breast cancer awareness campaign

Qatar Airways continues its celebrations of this year’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and in support of the campaign, Qatar Airways celebrated an exceptional day on Saturday by launching an all-female-only flight.

A Boeing 787 Dreamliner, led by the female crew, flew over the logo of the breast cancer awareness campaign in the sky of the State of Qatar.

Qatar Airways, through its official Twitter account, published pictures of the entire flight crew consisting of women (two pilots and eight flight attendants) and wrote: “The entire flight crew is made up of women… in support of us for Breast Cancer Awareness Month… Today we are flying with strong women in the high sky.”

She also posted a picture of the flight path and wrote: “The pink flight took off today from Hamad International Airport to the sky of Doha, in support of Qatar Airways for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.”

Qatar Airways referred to the active role of Qatari women also through one of the air traffic controllers, who helped the pilot of the plane during the take-off process, saying: “We are proud of the participation of Qatari women in supporting this campaign. This trip is made up of women only. “

In the same context, Qatar Airways continues its celebrations of this year’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month, with the introduction of a limited edition of personal necessities for travelers, and a specially designed pink menu.

His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Airways Group, said: We are a global airline, and we are inspired by international efforts to combat this disease, and we hope that our breast cancer awareness message will reach as many people as possible.

Qatar Airways affirms its commitment to raising awareness of breast cancer by launching a series of initiatives to celebrate the occasion, entitled “Azhari”, whether in the air or in the halls for the fourth year.

Qatar Airways offers passengers on long-haul business class a luxury personal essentials bag specially designed for Qatar Airways by the high-end Italian luggage company BRICS.

This bag is made of vegetable leather and will be available in two options for men and women. Both bags are uniquely shaped with a zip zip in the shape of the famous breast cancer logo.

In addition to these distinctive bags, bracelets will be presented with the following message printed on it: «Flower, support the campaign».