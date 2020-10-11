The Thai site ttrweekly praised the efforts of Qatar Airways to continue operating its flights to the Thai capital, Bangkok, since the beginning of this month, referring to the statement issued by the company that it is among the list of international airlines approved for transporting passengers on domestic flights to Thailand, and it will provide 14 weekly flights to and from Bangkok during the period The rest of the month.

Justin Kestel, Director of Qatar Airways in Singapore, Myanmar and Thailand said: “We are delighted to have granted permission to transport passengers to Thailand, as the country begins to ease entry restrictions for more travelers. Qatar Airways is looking to rebuild its network of destinations to reach 124 global destinations by the end of this year, including This includes 21 destinations in Africa, 10 destinations in the Americas, 42 destinations in the Asia-Pacific region, 38 destinations in Europe, and 13 destinations in the Middle East, and the flights will be operated according to a regular and strong flight schedule, with daily flights or more, to many Global cities.