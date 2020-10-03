Qatar Airways announced its flight schedule for the winter season, in line with the demand for passenger and air cargo flights, and in conjunction with the easing of restrictions imposed on entry to countries around the world due to Corona “Covid 19”.

His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Airways Group, said: "Qatar Airways is proud to be the airline that travelers can rely on to take them wherever they want with safety and reliability. Imposed on entry to countries around the world. And in the event of any changes to travel restrictions that compel us to postpone or cancel our trips, we will provide various forms of support to our travelers by providing more flexible options to rearrange their travel plans."

He added, “While no airline can inevitably anticipate how the aviation sector will recover or what developments may occur in entry restrictions into countries in the future; however, what we have gained from recent experience has led us to become the largest international airline. During this crisis, we will be able to operate a suitable flight schedule. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, we have flown more than 175 million kilometers to transport more than 2.3 million passengers to their countries on more than 35 thousand flights. We have also operated more than 400 unscheduled flights around The world, which allowed us to stay abreast of the latest health measures in international airports and the health measures followed, in addition to closely monitoring global passenger traffic, especially in the markets to which we do not operate regularly. “

By the end of 2020, Qatar Airways is looking to rebuild its network of destinations to reach 124 global destinations, including 21 in Africa, 10 in the Americas, 42 in the Asia-Pacific region, 38 in Europe, and 13 in the Middle East. The flights will be operated according to a regular and strong schedule, with daily trips or more, to many international cities.

Qatar Airways operating destinations by the end of 2020:

Africa

Accra (ACC), Addis Ababa (ADD), Algeria (ALG), Cape Town (CPT), Casablanca (CMN), Dar es Salaam (DAR), Djibouti (JIB), Durban (DUR), Entebbe (EBB), Johannesburg (JNB), Kigali (KGL), Kilimanjaro (JRO), Lagos (LOS), Luanda (LAD), Maputo (MPM), Mogadishu (MGQ), Nairobi (NBO), Seychelles (SEZ), Tunisia (TUN), Windhoek (WDH), Zanzibar (ZNZ).

The Americas

Boston (BOS), Chicago (ORD), Dallas (DFW), Houston (IAH), Los Angeles (LAX), Montreal (YUL), New York (JFK), Philadelphia (PHL), Sao Paulo (GRU), Washington (IAD) ).

Asia Pacific region

Ahmedabad (AMD), Adelaide (ADL), Amritsar (ATQ), Auckland (AKL), Bali (DPS), Bangalore (BLR), Bangkok (BKK), Brisbane (BNE), Calicut (CCJ), Cebu (CEB) , Chennai (MAA), Clark (CRK), Colombo (CMB), Dhaka (DAC), Guangzhou (CAN), Hanoi (HAN), Hong Kong (HKG), Ho Chi Minh (SGN), Goa (GOI), Haider Abad (HYD), Islamabad (ISB), Jakarta (CGK), Karachi (KHI), Kathmandu (KTM), Kochi (KTM), Kolkata (COK), Kuala Lumpur (KUL), Lahore (LHE), Male (MLE) , Manila (MNL), Melbourne (MEL), Mumbai (BOM), Nagpur (NAG), New Delhi (DEL), Perth (PER), Peshawar (PEW), Phuket (HKT), Seoul (ICN), Singapore (SIN) , Sydney (SYD), Tokyo (NRT), Thiruvananthapuram (TRV).

Europe

Amsterdam (AMS), Ankara (ESB), Athens (ATH), Baku (GYD), Barcelona (BCN), Belgrade (BEG), Berlin (BER / TXL), Brussels (BRU), Bucharest (OTP), Budapest (BUD) ), Copenhagen (CPH), Dublin (DUB), Edinburgh (EDI), Frankfurt (FRA), Helsinki (HEL), Istanbul (IST), Istanbul (SAW), Kiev (KBP), Larnaca (LCA), London (LHR) ), London (LGW), Madrid (MAD), Manchester (MAN), Milan (MXP), Moscow (DME), Munich (MUC), Oslo (OSL), Paris (CDG), Prague (PRG), Rome (FCO) ), Sofia (SOF), Stockholm (ARN), Tbilisi (TBS), Vienna (VIE), Warsaw (WAW), Yerevan (EVN), Zagreb (ZAG), Zurich (ZRH).

Middle east

Amman (AMM), Baghdad (BGW), Basra (BSR), Beirut (BEY), Erbil (EBL), Isfahan (IFN), Kuwait (KWI), Mashhad (MHD), Muscat (MCT), Najaf (NJF), Shiraz (SYZ), Sulaymaniyah (ISU), Tehran (IKA).

Qatar Airways has updated its reservation and ticket refund policy, so that travelers can plan to travel with it safely and with confidence.