On Friday, a Qatar Airways airliner made an emergency landing in the southeastern state of anlıurfa, Turkey, after the health condition of a passenger on its flight from London to Doha deteriorated.

Sources at the anlıurfa airport told Anadolu Agency that the Qatari plane had made an emergency landing at the airport, after the chest pain of one of the passengers on board intensified.

She confirmed that health crews at the airport immediately transferred the patient to the Muhammad Akef Inan University Research Hospital in the state, after first aid at the airport.

She explained that the plane continued its journey to Qatar after completing the necessary procedures.