Qatar Airways revealed that it will operate daily flights to the city of Dallas to provide easy travel to more than 100 destinations worldwide via Hamad International Airport. In the same context, Qatar Airways announced that it will operate a weekly flight to the Croatian capital, Zagreb. “The Croatian capital enjoys a unique mixture of stunning medieval towers, ancient historic mansions and open markets, making it a great destination to visit and explore,” the carrier said. Qatar Airways has announced that it will add San Francisco to its global network of destinations from December 15, 2020, and Qatar Airways will operate four flights a week to San Francisco on an Airbus A350-900. Qatar Airways continues to be the best airline in the world and the only airline. In the Middle East, which will operate flights to San Francisco in growth and innovation, with flexible reservation policies, the application of strict safety measures, and the operation of a wide network of destinations to various parts of the world, providing the highest level of reliability and reliability for travelers. On the other hand, Qatar Airways leads the global aviation sector safely, with more than 50 Airbus A350s ranging from 900-1000, serving as the backbone of the airline’s operations to rebuild its global network of destinations.