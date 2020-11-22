Today, the Qatar Chamber held a meeting with officials at the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labor and Social Affairs, with the aim of discussing and discussing the concerns of businessmen and their proposals regarding the reflection of recent amendments to labor laws on the private sector.

During the meeting, the Chamber presented the observations and proposals of employers, in light of the recent amendments that included the movement of workers in the private sector, and also submitted some proposals to the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labor and Social Affairs to include them in the procedures related to labor and workers affairs, taking into account the interest of all parties from employers and companies. And workers both.

It was also agreed that continuous coordination between the Chamber and the Ministry, through the joint committees, to discuss everything related to labor issues and workers, so that these committees hold periodic meetings through which they resolve all matters to ensure that no harm occurs either to companies, employers or workers. And in a way that preserves the rights of both parties.

His Excellency Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani, Chairman of the Qatar Chamber, stressed the need for continuous coordination between the chamber and the ministry to discuss the chamber’s proposals and the comments received from the various business sectors on laws and legislation related to the labor and labor sectors, praising the ministry’s permanent response to the chamber’s calls to discuss all sector issues. The special case related to the functions of the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labor and Social Affairs

His Excellency indicated that the Chamber will continue to raise claims and grievances of employers regarding amendments to the Labor Law and discuss them with the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labor and Social Affairs, and will also continue coordination with the Ministry in all matters related to labor mobility matters and other issues related to work and workers, in a manner that does not compromise the right of any party. Whether companies or workers.

For his part, Mr. Muhammad Hassan Al-Obaidly, Assistant Undersecretary for Labor Affairs at the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labor and Social Affairs, affirmed the ministry’s full support for the private sector, and its keenness to ensure that the implementation of labor and workers legislation is in the interest of both parties.

He added that the Ministry of Development will not accept damages to Qatari employers and companies, and it is also committed to applying the rules and procedures when requesting a transfer, expressing his welcome to coordinate with the Chamber regarding the claims and grievances of business owners regarding the transfer of workers.