The Qatar Chamber, in cooperation with the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labor and Social Affairs, held an introductory seminar on the conditions and procedures of joint committees for workers ‘representatives in companies, in order to educate the private sector about the importance of joint labor committees, and to introduce the mechanisms for selecting the percentage of workers’ representatives, and the seminar was attended by a number of representatives of companies in the contracting sector.

The symposium dealt with reviewing the organization and procedures for forming joint workers’ committees, and reviewing the role of these committees in creating a stimulating work environment and raising the level of work, and thus increasing production within companies.

During the seminar, Mr. Ali Busharbak Al Mansouri, Assistant Director General for Government Relations and Committees Affairs at Qatar Chamber, said that the Chamber attaches great importance to providing a suitable climate for employment and raising awareness about the importance of improving the relationship between employers and workers, which is reflected in the productivity of companies and improving the stability of the labor market in Qatar. He pointed out that the Chamber’s sectoral committees study all problems related to the private sector, including the issue of employment, and the Chamber, in cooperation with the concerned authorities, seeks to solve these issues.

In turn, Mr. Ali Al-Khalaf, head of the Awareness, Guidance and Labor Organization Department at the Ministry of Administrative Development, reviewed during a presentation the procedures for forming joint workers’ committees that include representatives from the company’s management and representatives of workers, so that the committee holds meetings periodically to discuss problems related to workers and address any negative phenomena. He explained that the joint committees will enhance cooperation, improve labor relations and increase organizational effectiveness within companies, especially those companies that have a large number of workers.