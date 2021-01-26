Mr. Tariq Othman Al-Othman, Acting Chargé d’Affairs at the Embassy of the State of Qatar to the Republic of El Salvador, participated in the launch ceremony of the United Nations Development Programme’s Development Impact Acceleration Laboratory in Guatemala, which is supported by the State of Qatar.

The ceremony, which was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was attended by His Excellency Mr. Pedro Brolo, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Guatemala, and a number of senior officials.

In his speech, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Guatemala thanked the State of Qatar as a strategic ally of the Network of Development Impact Laboratories around the world, noting the importance of opening the laboratory as an important tool for the development of Guatemala.

In his turn, Al-Othman stressed in his speech the importance of the initiative in facing the challenges that affect the quality of life of our societies, and said that the State of Qatar is committed to contributing to the achievement of the sustainable development goals through the support it provides to the laboratories of accelerating the development impact around the world.