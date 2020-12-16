The Qatari economy recovered during a record period

Doha – Qena:

His Excellency Mr. Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, Minister of Trade and Industry, affirmed that the National Day of the state is an occasion to celebrate the huge and honorable achievements that have been made in light of the wise vision of the wise leadership, and a milestone for perpetuating the values ​​of solidarity, unity and patriotism, which were established by the founder Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani. May God rest his soul, “who laid the foundations for a modern state that turned into a cohesive society and a unified and independent country. In a special statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA) on the occasion of the National Day of the State, His Excellency the Minister of Trade and Industry spoke about the symbolism of this year’s National Day, which came under the title «We thank you, O Throne», which was quoted from poetic verses of the founder of the State of Qatar, and said:

His Excellency continued in this context: “The leaders of the state, since its establishment, have exerted everything that would raise this country and its people, and the State of Qatar today has become a civilized, developmental and economic model to be emulated.”

He pointed out that the State of Qatar, on its way to consolidating its economic strength, has pursued inspiring development policies that devoted self-reliance, cooperation and international openness as strategic principles to confront various regional and global challenges, especially the economic repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic that cast a shadow over all countries of the world.

He affirmed that the State of Qatar, thanks to the wise guidance of its wise leadership, has demonstrated its ability to deal with one of the most difficult challenges known to man in his contemporary history by adopting a flexible strategy that places the health and safety of citizens and residents as a top priority and has directed a significant part of its efforts to maintain the strength and durability of its national economy.

He explained that the country has moved forward to continue its march to achieve its national vision, as it adopted an inspiring model in managing crises by adopting integrated mechanisms and procedures that guaranteed the sustainability of the economy and business continuity and enabled recovery and restoration of growth in a record period.

His Excellency added that the State of Qatar has succeeded in maintaining its credit rating, according to the testimony of studies conducted by international institutions for the year 2020, which unanimously affirmed the high credit rating of the country while confirming the stable future outlook for its economy .. indicating in the same context that the International Monetary Fund confirmed in its latest report On the promising prospects for the Qatari economy, which is expected to achieve 3 percent growth between 2021 and 2022.

His Excellency the Minister of Trade and Industry pointed out that these economic indicators translate the speedy measures taken by the state, which balanced between strengthening the immunity and safety of financial and banking markets and the general budget on the one hand, and supporting the private sector on the other hand.

In this regard, His Excellency indicated that the state has allocated about 75 billion Qatari riyals in the form of financial and economic incentives to private sector enterprises, including small, medium and micro companies, which contributed to reducing their burdens and encouraging them to maintain the continuity of their business under the current circumstances.

Rapid response to

the role of the Ministry of Trade and Industry during the pandemic, His Excellency explained that the ministry, in turn, was keen to accelerate the response to the repercussions of the Covid-19 virus and to organize commercial and industrial activities in accordance with the procedures and measures adopted to limit the spread of the epidemic and protect the health and safety of citizens and residents.

He said: In this context, the necessary decisions and circulars were issued to stop some commercial activities, and then the restrictions imposed on these sectors were gradually lifted in line with the stages set by the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management, and in parallel, an important set of awareness campaigns were launched on sound commercial and health practices. And it has intensified its inspection campaigns on various commercial activities in the country.

Economic exemptions to encourage the private sector

He affirmed that the Ministry of Trade and Industry, through the committee concerned with studying and addressing the obstacles of the private sector, is directed towards coordinating cooperation with the various concerned government agencies in order to approve a set of exemptions in support of the private sector, such as abolishing the rental value of industrial land for a period of 6 months for factories in the small and medium industries area. And Mesaieed, in addition to exempting operating factories from paying electricity and water fees for a period of 6 months. He pointed out that an important qualitative leap has been achieved in the path of supporting national companies, pointing to the role of the partnership law between the government and the private sectors, which was recently issued, in framing the contribution of private sector institutions and motivating them to participate in the implementation of the major development projects of the state, especially the projects associated with the program Organizing the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

His Excellency affirmed the continuation of work to raise all challenges that would face the various components of the private sector and support them in the economic recovery phase from the pandemic and direct them towards priority economic sectors based on technology, scientific research and development, as they are considered the locomotive of the national economy towards achieving the future vision of the State of Qatar by the year 2030. .

In conclusion, His Excellency on this occasion extended his congratulations and blessings to the shrine of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country and His Highness the Father Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, and His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani, Deputy Emir, “May God protect them. ». His Excellency said, “We are honored on this glorious occasion to renew the covenant and loyalty to His Highness, the beloved Emir of the country, may God preserve him, and affirm our determination to serve our dear country. We hope that the Almighty God Almighty will grant our leadership to all that is the best of our country, and that God Almighty preserves our nation’s security and stability, and that all our people enjoy prosperity, prosperity and prosperity. ».