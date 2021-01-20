The Qatar e-government website “Hukoomi” hotline reported that the exceptional return permit for the head of the family residing in the State of Qatar includes his accompanying family members, as well as domestic workers.

The hotline added, in response to inquiries sent to him by the Al-Sharq website, that the head of the family who has an exceptional return permit to the State of Qatar can return his family members to Doha if he travels with them from his country to Qatar.

One of the airlines had published the controls and conditions for travel to Qatar on its official website, noting that residents of the State of Qatar who had exceptional return permits could return their families with them, which raised questions on social media.

It was previously announced that, starting from November 29, 2020, residents in the State of Qatar who wish to travel and return again can obtain an exceptional entry permit into the country automatically, so that the concerned parties (the applicant and the resident) will be able to print the permit from the website of the Ministry of Interior in At any time, the resident travels outside the country without the need to submit a request to do so through the Qatar portal.

The quarantine system will be applied for only one week after returning from travel, regardless of the destination, provided that the home quarantine system applies to those coming from the countries included in the Ministry of Public Health’s green list, while the hotel quarantine system is mandatory for those coming from countries not included in the green list. , Taking into account that the people who are subject to quarantine in the shared quarantine facilities will be the same for two weeks.