The project commenced in January 2019 and achieved 1.2mn LTI free man-hours in 2019 with 770 employed by the main contractor Boom Construction. The project, which covers an area of approximately 1,940,000sq m, is aimed at providing full infrastructure and utilities including telecommunication networks, potable water and electricity networks.

The Roads Projects Department, based on Ashghal strategies Project Affairs guidance, implemented within the project an effective H&S Management System. Engineer Saoud al-Tamimi, Roads Projects Department (RPD) manager, said this award comes for the excellent performance in the department’s projects in the health and safety area. RPD has achieved an injury frequency rate of 0.08 in 74mn man hours out of which 43mn man hours were with no lost time injury (LTIs). He also said that these numbers match and surpass the international rates in similar projects indicates the efficiency of the implemented strategy.

Mike Robinson, chief executive of the British Safety Council, congratulated Ashghal and said the award is in recognition of their commitment and efforts to keep their workforce free of injury and ill health. “The vision of the British Safety Council is that no one should be injured or made ill through work – anywhere in the world. Realising it requires more than legislation; people and organisations committed to health and safety make it a reality and inspire others to create workplaces that are a key force for good,” he said.