Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stressed today that a political settlement in the Karabakh region is possible and must go on the ground in parallel with the implementation of the agreements reached in Moscow.

Lavrov stressed, during statements, that “a political settlement is possible of course, especially since the proposals put forward by the co-chairs have been developed and work is underway to develop them while they are still on the negotiating table, and their content is known, which is the gradual liberation of the areas around Karabakh / and commitment to security guarantees in Region, and to ensure strong contacts between Armenia and Karabakh before determining the final status of the last party. “

He expressed his belief that “these unfortunate events now should help activate the political process in parallel with resolving the issue of security on the ground,” noting that Moscow has informed Baku and Yerevan of the necessity to hold meetings across the defense ministries to develop mechanisms to verify the ceasefire in Nagorny Karabakh. /.

The Russian foreign minister explained that the main message to his country is that it is necessary to meet immediately across the military line and agree on the same mechanism that was reached in Moscow, to monitor the ceasefire, “which no one has started to discuss yet.”

He also indicated that peacekeepers should be deployed in Nagorny Karabakh to be able to achieve a ceasefire, saying in this regard that “in the first stage, in addition to liberating the two areas, the ban on all communications, economic relations and transport connections will be abolished and forces will be deployed. peacekeeping, ensuring the non – resumption of hostilities “, stressing the need that the mechanism works this now on the actual seam line,” and if there is no political consensus long – term, at the time of the decisions reached at the military tract will not be consistent. ” it

should be noted That armed clashes erupted since last September 27 on the contact line between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces in the Nagorno Karabakh region and the border areas, in the most dangerous escalation between the two parties in more than 20 years, amid mutual accusations of starting the fighting.