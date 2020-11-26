The International Affairs Committee of the Russian State Duma “Parliament” welcomed the announcement of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, “may God protect him”, that the Shura Council elections will be held in October of next year.

The committee said that the elections will be an important step on the road to consolidating parliamentary foundations in the country, improving the legal framework and deepening citizens’ participation in the legislative process.

“Indeed, Qatar’s recent achievements are impressive, be they political or in the fields of economy, investment, environmental protection, information and communication technology,” she added.

The committee referred to the important role of the State of Qatar in regional affairs, and said, “Without Doha, no important issue related to ensuring stability and security in the Near and Middle East, as well as the settlement of local crises, cannot be resolved today.”