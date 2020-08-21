Doha – Arraya:

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan ignored a question from a correspondent of Al-Jazeera channel in Berlin about the implications of the lawsuit filed by Saud Al-Jabri, a former official in the Saudi intelligence in the American courts against the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in which he accused him of trying to kill him and sending a squad to assassinate him in Canada, and he was a reporter Al-Jazeera channel in Germany asked the Saudi minister and his German counterpart Heiko Maas with two questions, the first was about the UAE establishing formal diplomatic relations with Israel, and the second was about al-Jabri’s lawsuit against bin Salman, so the Saudi minister only answered the first question, noting Saudi Arabia’s commitment to the Arab Peace Initiative as a condition for establishing Relations with Israel, and the minister did not directly comment on the relationship agreement between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv, but he praised every step that stopped the Israeli annexation plan of the Palestinian territories.Regarding the second question, the Saudi minister completely ignored the answer, which forced the German foreign minister to intervene by saying that he had no comment on the issue.