The governments of many countries of the world continue their efforts to limit the spread of the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19 /), as they increase their precautionary measures to prevent further worsening of the health conditions inside them as a result of the pandemic, especially since the number of infections is about 40 million and 490 thousand cases to date, while The total number of deaths reached 118,657 deaths around the world.

The virus is still spreading rapidly in the United States of America, the European continents, Latin America, and in a number of Asian and Arab countries, prompting the adoption of the option of imposing a curfew and complete closure.

In the United States of America, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported today that the number of HIV infections in the country reached eight million and 188 thousand and 585 cases after an increase of 60,61 new infections from the previous toll, while the number of deaths increased to 219,499 deaths after The disease killed 513 more people.

In South America, Argentina has crossed the threshold of one million cases of HIV infection, and 26 thousand deaths since last March, despite the restrictions imposed on population movement, which made this country ranked fifth in the world in the number of infected people.

As for the Brazilian authorities, they have confirmed that they cannot convert their temporary spending currently to face the repercussions of the pandemic into permanent spending. In statements, Paolo Guides, Minister of the Brazilian Economy, said that his country “will continue implementing economic reforms until their end … and will not be able to convert current temporary spending to meet The implications of the pandemic to permanent spending will have future repercussions on the rates of reducing the public debt rate over the next year.

In Europe, Ireland and Wales became the first two countries in the European Union to re-impose a total closure to contain the pandemic / Covid-19 /, with new restrictions imposed in Italy, Belgium and Slovenia, as restrictions are tightened day by day on the continent to contain the outbreak of the virus, where this decision will enter The term, which will reach six weeks, will come into effect at midnight tomorrow (Wednesday), and will not include schools.

Also, starting next Friday, Wales will be subject to a general lockdown for two weeks, which is the strictest measure applied in the country since the first wave of the virus, as Mr. Mark Drakeford, Prime Minister of Wales, said, in statements, that he will ask residents to stay home from six o’clock every evening, adding That this period of time is the shortest that can be applied to be effective.

And in Ireland, as in Wales, unnecessary stores will be forced to close, a situation similar to the closure imposed by the United Kingdom from last March 23 during the first wave of infections.

As for Italy, the authorities announced that they will impose a curfew from the night after tomorrow (Thursday) in Milan in the province of Lombardy in the north and Campania in the region of Naples, in the south, starting next Friday for a period of three weeks, to prevent further spread of the epidemic among the population .

In Belgium, cafes and restaurants have been closed for four weeks, after the curfew came into effect since midnight last night, at a time when the country recorded 222,253 cases, a number that more than doubled in one month, and 10,413 deaths, making it the country most affected by the epidemic in Europe compared with Population.

For its part, France recorded 146 deaths from the virus in the past 24 hours, although major cities, especially the capital, Paris, have been under curfew from nine in the evening until six in the morning since the end of last week.

Germany, in turn, today, in turn, recorded 6,868 new cases of the virus, bringing the total number of those infected to it to 377,68 cases, while the number of deaths reached 9,842 cases, and the authorities considered that the number of new infected people did not reach the record level that was recorded last Sunday when it reached 7,830 cases.

The health conditions in Britain were not better. Today, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he does not rule out imposing a general lockdown throughout the country again to curb the second wave of the Corona epidemic, indicating that his government “seeks to avoid imposing a case.” A general closure, but do not rule out anything to stop further outbreaks of infections, especially since the second wave of the epidemic varies in severity from one region to another.

Johnson announced that the level of the outbreak of the epidemic in Greater Manchester, which includes the cities of Liverpool and Lancashire, will be raised to “very high” after the increase in the number of injuries in it, which means additional restrictions on the movement of residents, as it will prevent mixing between families and friends inside homes or Completely outside it, with the closure of bars, gyms, casinos and bookmaking offices, stressing that if his government did not move now to impose these restrictions on “Greater Manchester” of two and a half million people, “we are thus endangering the lives of its residents.”

He also mentioned that his government had offered to provide “generous” financial aid to individuals and companies in the city, estimated at 22 million pounds, but the mayor of the city, Mr. Andy Barnam, refused this support.

This comes while the British Ministry of Health announced today that 21,330 new cases of the virus have been recorded, bringing the total number of infected people so far to 744,123, while 241 new deaths were recorded, bringing the total number of deaths to 43,816 so far.

In turn, Spain is struggling to prevent the further spread of the second wave of the pandemic. Today, the government announced its readiness to discuss the issue of imposing a curfew to limit the rise in Covid-19 infections, especially in the capital, Madrid, where the virus is greatly spread.

“We will study this option with Madrid and with other regions” in the country, the Spanish Minister of Health, Salvador Iia, said during a press conference, despite the opposition’s warnings that the decision-making faces legal complications, “as the issue of public health is within the jurisdiction of the regional authorities.”

Iya believes that the curfew must be preceded by the declaration of a state of health emergency, adding that “maintaining the state of health emergency for more than 15 days requires the approval of Parliament” in which the government of Socialist Pedro Sanchez does not have an absolute majority.

The minister stressed that the Spanish government will not try to extend the state of emergency in Madrid, at a time when several Spanish regions have tightened measures to combat the epidemic in recent days. He also announced that his country had purchased 31.5 million doses of vaccines within the framework of a European agreement with the “AstraZeneca” pharmaceutical company, explaining that it might be delivered as of next December “if there is no delay.”

In a related context, the number of infected people is increasing in the Netherlands, as the authorities announced that the total number of confirmed cases of the virus reached 242,217 cases, while the total deaths reached 6,828 cases.

In turn, Ukraine recorded a record increase in the number of deaths in Corona, as the local Ministry of Health reported, today, that 113 new deaths were recorded, in a record increase since the beginning of the outbreak of the epidemic last March, indicating that 5,469 new infections were recorded, bringing the number of injuries in the country to 309,107 Cases of death, including 5786 cases.

The Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky warned yesterday that a strict quarantine will be imposed in the country if the daily increase exceeds 9,5 thousand cases, adding that “the Ukrainian economy will stop there, with all the difficulties that carry this.”

In the footsteps of their predecessors, the Swiss health authorities announced today that 3,008 new cases of the virus have been recorded, in the highest rise in daily infection rates recorded since last June. The Ministry of State for Health Affairs in the country said, in a statement, that these new infections raise the total number of people infected with the virus in Switzerland to 86,167 infected, while the number of deaths increased to 1845 cases after the death of eight people with / Covid-19 /, pointing out that the injuries are concentrated in a manner. Mainly in the provinces located in the west of the country bordering the French border, as well as the provinces of (Zurich) in the northeast and (Basel) in the northwest.

In a related context, the local authorities at the provincial level began to tighten restrictions on public life in an attempt to control the rapid spread of the virus again, considering that the return of the increase in infection rates was due to the easing of general closures and excessive social activities without adhering to the rules of social distancing and opening borders. With the European neighborhood again.

Today, Greece recorded a new record in the number of infections, after the local health authorities announced that the daily cases of infection with the virus for the first time exceeded 600, most of them among young people, confirming that 667 new confirmed cases of the virus were recorded, bringing the total number to 26,469 cases. , In addition to eight deaths, which increased the number of deaths from covid to 528.

In this context, Greek authorities earlier canceled a plan to allow fans to attend sporting events, in order to limit the spread of the virus, according to the office of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

In Turkey, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expected to start testing a local vaccine for the Corona virus within two weeks. In a press statement after the end of the government meeting in the capital, Ankara, Erdogan stressed that the government’s goal is to find a complete solution to the vaccine issue before next spring, adding that he expects “to start testing the local vaccine on humans within two weeks.”

In Asia, the virus continues to spread in some societies, especially in India, which is the second country in the number of infected people in the world, and in a number of countries in the southeast of the continent.

In this context, the health authorities in India announced the registration of 36,734 new infections, bringing the total number of injured persons to more than 7 million and 590 thousand cases, while the deaths exceeded 115 thousand deaths.

Likewise, Iran recorded, today, the highest number of infections since the outbreak of / Covid-19 /. Deaths to 31034 cases.

For its part, Indonesia recorded 3,602 new cases of the virus today, in addition to 117 deaths, as the Indonesian Ministry of Health stated, in a statement, that the total number of infections reached 368,842 cases, while the total deaths reached 12,734 cases.

In turn, Malaysia today recorded 862 new cases of the virus and three deaths, as the local Ministry of Health said that the total number of cases rose to 22,225 cases, while the death toll reached 193.

As for the Philippines, it also recorded 2551 new cases of Covid-19 today, in addition to 23 deaths, as local health authorities stated that the total number of cases increased to 360,775 cases, while the number of deaths increased to 6,690 cases.

As for the Arabs, the Jordanian government decided to extend the hours of curfew and take new measures to contain the Corona virus, which began to spread within society in an alarming manner.

Jordanian Prime Minister Bishr Hani Al-Khasawneh said, during a press conference today, that “the night curfew will be extended from next Saturday, as it will start from ten in the evening for institutions and eleven in the evening for individuals and until six in the morning until the end of this year.” Distance education continues in universities and schools until the end of the semester.

The Jordanian Prime Minister clarified that the comprehensive ban for long periods of two or three weeks will lead to the demise of economic sectors, indicating that the Supreme Framework Committee to Combat the Virus has decided that mitigation measures exist that limit the frequency of disease infection so that the health system can effectively deal with the disease and the infected.

Al-Khasawneh pointed to the issuance of defense orders restricting the number of people present in restaurants to 50% of its capacity and to no more than 6 people at the table, and preventing the provision of hookahs inside cafes in summer and winter, while activating the penalties contained in defense orders.

In addition, the Jordanian Ministry of Health announced today, the registration of 2035 new cases of the new Corona virus during the past twenty-four hours, bringing the total number of infections to 40,972 cases, and 34 new deaths, bringing the total deaths from the virus to 414 cases.

In Tunisia, the implementation of the government’s decision to ban curfews at night began in a number of regions of the country to limit the large outbreak of the virus, at a time when the Tunisian Ministry of Health announced that it had registered 1723 new cases of Corona, bringing the total number of infections to 44,450 cases, and 24 deaths, bringing the total deaths to 711 death.

Tunisian Prime Minister Hisham El Mechichi left the governors of the regions witnessing an accelerated spread of the virus to assess the seriousness of the situation in their regions, impose curfews in them and apply a local quarantine for a period of two weeks, “if the situation so requires.”