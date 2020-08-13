His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met today with His Excellency Ambassador Nathan A. Sales Coordinator at the State Department in the United States of America, who is currently visiting the country.

During the meeting, they reviewed the strategic partnership between the State of Qatar and the United States of America in combating terrorism, especially Qatar’s effective participation in the international coalition to defeat ISIS, in addition to issues of common concern.