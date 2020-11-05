As the world’s eyes turn to the raging conflict between Democratic candidate Joe Biden and Republican President Donald Trump, to settle entry into the White House, millions of Americans have also voted for new memberships to the Senate and House of Representatives.

According to preliminary results announced by US media to the Senate, Thursday, November 5, the Republicans still control the Senate, despite losing one seat, according to the preliminary results.

They lead the House with 48 seats compared to 46 for the Democratic Party, and to win a majority in the Senate, the Democrats need to grab three seats from the Republicans if the Democratic candidate wins, Joe Biden, and Senator Kamala Harris in the raging recommendation on the positions of President and Vice President, while they will need four seats if he loses Biden.

While four races in the Senate election were not decided until Wednesday, November 4, Republicans are outperforming in three of them: Alaska, Georgia and North Carolina.

Democratic Senator Gary Peters defeated Republican John James in Michigan, according to television networks and the Edison Research Center.

It was from Maine that the good news was for the Republicans. Senator Collins of the Republican Party, long considered vulnerable to defeat, defeated Democrat Sarah J. Dion.

While the Democrats defeated Republican Senator Martha Maxali in Arizona and Corey Gardner in Colorado, this gain fell to one seat after losing the Alabama seat that was occupied by Democratic Senator Doug Jones.

While four Republican members of the House, namely Johnny Ernst from Iowa, Steve Deans from Montana, Lindsey Graham from South Carolina, and John Cornin from Texas, were able to withstand the challenges of Democrats, according to Edison Networks and Research Center.

Republicans also won in Kansas, where Republican Roger Marshall was declared the victory over Democrat Barbara Bolier.

Republican control of the Senate will challenge Democratic candidate John Biden if he wins the presidential election, as they are likely to disrupt large parts of his legislative plan, including expanding his healthcare program and fighting climate change. If Trump wins a second term, he will face a similar hurdle in the House of Representatives, where Democrats control a narrowed majority.

As for the House of Representatives, despite losing six seats, the Democrats still control the House of Representatives with 204 seats, while the Republicans have 190 seats after they won six new seats in the midterm elections.

As the preliminary results of the US elections showed, the Democrats are heading to control the seats in the US House of Representatives.

And the Associated Press announced, on Thursday, that the Democratic Party won 204 seats in the House of Representatives, compared to 190 for the Republican Party, and indicated the re-election of Muslim women, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, for a second term in the House of Representatives, who were in constant conflict with Donald Trump.

Tlaib, of Palestinian origin, scored a big victory in Detroit over her main Republican rival, David Dudenhofer, in Michigan’s 13th Congressional District.

Meanwhile, Omar, the first veiled Muslim woman in Congress, kept her seat representing the Fifth District in Minnesota, with 64.6% against her Republican opponent, who got 25.9%.

It should be noted that the US Legislative Council (Congress) is bicameral. The House of Representatives has 435 seats, each representing a region of roughly the same size, and there are elections for each of these seats every two years.

The Senate has 100 members for a six-year term. A third of the seats are put up for election in each two-year session. Every state has two senators, regardless of its population; This means that Wyoming, with a population of less than 600,000, carries the weight of California itself, with about 40 million.

Most US legislation needs approval from both houses to become laws, but the Senate has some other important functions, notably the approval of top presidential appointments, for example in the Supreme Court.

In most states, the candidate with the most votes on Election Day wins the seat. However, Georgia and Louisiana require that the winning candidate receive 50% of the vote. If no one does, they run a run-off between the top two candidates.