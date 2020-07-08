Today, the Shura Council participated in a parliamentary meeting entitled “Renewed support for the Palestinian cause in light of the repercussions of the deal of the century and the Corona pandemic (Covid 19)”, which was held by the Association of Parliamentarians for Jerusalem, through the technology of visual communication.

The purpose of the meeting was to revive communication between parliamentarians from the Association members in the region, and to renew support for the Palestinian cause from within the parliaments of the regional association countries, and to enhance the capabilities of participants in this field, exchange work experiences and develop debate in future work programs on the Palestinian issue.

The Shura Council was represented at this meeting by His Excellency Saqr bin Fahd Al-Muraikhi, a member of the Council.