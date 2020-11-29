His Excellency Mr. Justin Mutori, Speaker of the Kenyan Parliament, welcomed the announcement by His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country “may God protect him”, that the Shura Council elections will be held in October of next year.

He said, “What happened in the legislative process in the State of Qatar is commendable, and it is considered a bold step in strengthening the traditions of the Shura Council, and it will go a long way in enhancing citizen participation, which is an important component of democracy.”