His Excellency Mr. Ahmed bin Abdullah bin Zaid Al Mahmoud, Chairman of the Shura Council, met today with His Excellency Mr. Muhammad Ali Subhani, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the State, on the occasion of the end of his tenure in the country.

The meeting reviewed the parliamentary relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them.

His Excellency the Speaker of the Shura Council wished the ambassador success in his future tasks, and for the relations between the State of Qatar and the Islamic Republic of Iran further development and growth.