His Excellency Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, First Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council in the Republic of Sudan, met today in “Juba”, the capital of the Republic of South Sudan, with His Excellency Dr. Mutlaq bin Majid Al-Qahtani, Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Combating Terrorism and Mediation in Settlement of Disputes.

The meeting was attended by Lieutenant General Tut Qalwak Menmi Bell, Advisor to the President of the Republic of South Sudan for National Security Affairs, Head of the Sudan Peace Mediation Mechanism, and a number of officials.

During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral cooperation relations, the peace process in the Republic of Sudan, and the path of peace negotiations with the armed struggle forces in Juba, in addition to issues of common concern.