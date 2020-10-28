The Qatar Olympic Committee Al-Baddal 2020 championship began in its second edition, at the Al-Sadd Sports Club hall, with the participation of more than 300 players, and will continue until next Saturday.

Participants compete in three categories, where eight teams participate in the first category, 48 teams in the second category, and 96 teams in the third category.

The Olympic Committee allocated prizes for the participants in the tournament, with the total prize value reaching 100,000 riyals in addition to other prizes offered by the official sponsors.

The Organizing Committee of the Qatar Olympic Committee for Exchange 2020 is keen to observe the precautionary measures to prevent the Corona virus (Covid-19), which is to highlight the health status in green by applying precautions and measuring the temperature before entering the hall, and the obligation to put masks while in the hall, with the governorate. Social distancing distance and commitment to sitting in designated seats.

The Qatar Olympic Committee organizes the Al-Baddel Championship in the context of enhancing its role in social responsibility and awareness of the importance of practicing sport for a healthy and disease-free life, as a major goal of the Olympic Committee and to achieving the slogan “Sport for Life.”