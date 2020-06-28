His Excellency Mr. Sultan bin Salmeen Al-Mansouri, Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations and international organizations in Vienna

The State of Qatar called for the intensification of international efforts and serious work at the legal, political, and mass levels in order to implement the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty as soon as possible.

His Excellency Ambassador Sultan bin Salmeen Al-Mansouri, permanent representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations and international organizations in Vienna, stressed in a statement delivered to the meetings of the 54th session of the Preparatory Committee for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Organization in Vienna through visual communication technology, the importance of eliminating all nuclear weapons.

His Excellency addressed the issue of celebrating this year the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War, the end of which coincided with the birth of the nuclear age and international warnings of the possibility of a nuclear war … He praised the efforts that the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Organization is contributing to facing the Corona pandemic.

He stressed that the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty is a fundamental and systematic step towards achieving the goal of nuclear disarmament in the world.