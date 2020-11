The Qatar Exchange Traded Funds Index Fund disclosed its condensed financial data for the nine-month period ending on September 30, 2020, the data showed that the net asset value of the fund as on September 30, 2020 amounted to 398,359,822 Qatari riyals, which represents a value of 9,815 per unit. Noting that the Qatar Stock Exchange Index Fund is considered an investment product listed on the stock exchange, characterized by transparency, large liquidity and low cost.