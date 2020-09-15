The Supreme Committee for Crisis Management expressed its thanks and praise of citizens and residents for their effective contribution to the efforts to address Coronavirus (Covid-19) and their commitment to implementing preventive measures and measures, which helped limit the spread of the virus in society and its gradual decline.

The government communication office said in a statement this evening that the committee stressed that with the gradual lifting of the restrictions imposed by the Corona pandemic, it is necessary to continue to adhere to these measures on an ongoing basis, especially during the coming period, which witnesses further lifting of the restrictions imposed with the aim of reaching normal life.

She said that according to the indicators of the spread of the (Covid-19) virus in society and the public health indicators that are continuously monitored in the State of Qatar, it has been decided to start implementing the second phase of the fourth phase of the gradual lifting of the imposed restrictions, starting tomorrow, Tuesday, September 15.

She noted that with the implementation of the second phase of the fourth phase of the gradual lifting, the competent authorities will continue to assess the situation and study the re-imposition or lifting of some restrictions based on developments and health indicators.

In addition to the restrictions that were announced to be lifted as of September 1 and which were decided to continue working with them, the second phase of the fourth phase will include the following:

* Raise the capacity of cinemas and theaters to 30%, with the application of precautionary measures and only allow persons from the age of 18 years and over to enter.

Reducing the capacity of training halls, health clubs and public swimming pools to 30%, while applying the precautionary measures previously announced by the competent authorities.

The Supreme Committee for Crisis Management noted that the decisions to lift more restrictions imposed or not depend mainly on the extent to which society applies and adheres to the precautionary measures, including wearing masks, washing hands, maintaining a safe distance and activating a precaution.