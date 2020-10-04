The traveling cultural exhibition “Majlis – Dialogue of Cultures”, its fifth global stop, has arrived in Spain, where it is exhibiting at the National Archaeological Museum in Madrid, its holdings until January 17th.

The Spanish capital, Madrid, is the fifth stop for the exhibition in its global journey that began in 2018 from Valletta, Republic of Malta, then the headquarters of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization / UNESCO / and the Institute for the Arab World in the French capital, Paris, and recently the Walt Welt Museum / In the Austrian capital, Vienna.

The / Majlis – Dialogue of Cultures / unique collections from the Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani Museum displays a distinctive collection of artifacts and antiquities that reflect the historical interaction of cultures, and encourage dialogue in the present through open discussion sessions between visitors.

The exhibition, which was launched by the Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani Museum in cooperation with the UNESCO office in Doha and with the support of Qatar Shell and Al-Faisal Holding Company, aims to stimulate dialogue between cultures, religions and countries, as it gives an opportunity for visitors to spend time in the council and listen to stories, and discuss Their views and exchange of their impressions of the exhibition as part of the cultural dialogue, in addition to learning about commonalities between different cultures.

The National Archaeological Museum in Madrid is the ideal location for the exhibition “Majlis – Dialogue of Cultures”, as it was designed to create strong and lasting cultural ties with the development of constructive dialogue between the Arab world, Spain and Europe, including introducing the next generation to the wonderful forms of art and strong culture that Qatar exhibits, through Focus on making the event available to school children and college students.

Commenting on the exhibition’s move to its fifth stop in Madrid, His Excellency Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani, Chairman of the Museum’s Board of Trustees, said that the mission of the traveling multicultural exhibition is to spread the message of peace and prosperity, understanding of multiple cultures, and belief in coexistence and the values ​​of tolerance.

“We want through this exhibition to focus on the similarities that bind us as human beings of different religions and cultures, these goals are ideally reached through the artifacts that we have chosen to display in the National Archaeological Museum. This will help preserve the history, culture and traditions for future generations to learn and benefit from,” he added. Of them, in addition to helping to promote and sustain cultural dialogue in the various countries that we will visit. “

On her part, Her Excellency Mrs. Pelin Alvaro, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain to the State, said that the exhibition connects people and cultures through dialogue, and sheds light on cultural ties and cultural cooperation between Qatar and Spain, and the spirit of the exhibition enhances Arab heritage and the legacy of Andalusia, which remains through the historical buildings in Cities like Granada, Cordoba and Seville, in medieval Spain.

For her part, Dr. Anna Paulini, Director of the UNESCO Office in Doha, said that previous exhibitions in Malta and UNESCO headquarters in Paris have demonstrated that art and culture are important in achieving peace and prosperity in the world .. “Our firm goal is to make this matter fruitful through museums. “The Council – the Dialogue of Cultures /” was nothing but the best evidence of it. “

“Our association with this unique initiative, through Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani Museums, has enabled us to chart an unparalleled path in exploring Qatar’s rich history and presenting it to people all over the world,” she added.