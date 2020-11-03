Tunisian President Kais Said said, “The Libyan Political Dialogue Forum, which his country will host on the ninth of this November, is a real opportunity to reach a political settlement.”

The Tunisian presidency stated, in a statement today, that President Qais Said reviewed with his Foreign Minister Othman al-Jarandi the ongoing preparations for the Libyan political dialogue that Tunisia will host next week.

The Tunisian president affirmed that the Libyan Forum will be a real opportunity for the Libyans to agree on a political settlement, calling on the international community to support this path.

He referred to Tunisia’s role and its endeavor to contribute to pushing towards solving the problems and crises in the neighborhood.

It is noteworthy that the meetings of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum in Tunisia, scheduled for the ninth of this November, will be held under the auspices of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya.