Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met today with his US counterpart Mike Pompeo, on the sidelines of the two ministers’ visit to the Dominican Republic.

Pompeo and Davutoglu said that they discussed “the crisis of the disputed areas in the eastern Mediterranean.”

After the meeting, the US Secretary of State tweeted, saying that they discussed “the urgent need to reduce tension.”

The Anatolia News Agency quoted the Turkish Foreign Minister as saying that the two sides reviewed the relations between the two countries, and the hot files, especially Libya, as they agreed to continue consultations on the Libyan file at the level of experts.