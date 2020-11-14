Mr. Hulusi Akar, the Turkish Minister of Defense, and his Libyan counterpart, Mr. Salahuddin Al-Nimroush, discussed developments in Libya.

This came during a meeting between the two sides in Istanbul today, according to a statement issued by the Turkish Defense Ministry.

The statement quoted Akar as saying that Turkey is closely following the negotiations for a political solution in Libya, and stressed that his country seeks to contribute to establishing security and stability in Libya, and preserving its political and geographical unity.

Akar reaffirmed that the Turkish army will continue to provide training, support and advice services to the Libyans.

Last Monday, the negotiations of the Libyan Direct Dialogue Forum began in Tunis, and it is scheduled to continue until early next week.