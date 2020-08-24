In continuation of the UAE’s long history of seeking the help of mercenaries and their companies around the world in the service of its orders to spread chaos and destroy the dreams of the people of the Middle East and North Africa for freedom, security and stability, by aborting the Arab Spring revolutions and devoting to dictatorial regimes loyal to it, Yemeni security sources revealed that the UAE has recruited dozens of Yemenis and trained them to Payments to participate in the fighting in Libya alongside the forces of retired Major General Khalifa Haftar, and against the internationally recognized Government of National Accord.

The sources confirmed to Al-Jazeera Net that batches of Yemeni recruits who were trained in a military base in Lahj (southern Yemen) left for Libya, confirming that some of the recruits received training at the Emirates’ Assab base in Eritrea, noting that the recruits were chosen from several areas in southern Yemen Among them, Al-Dhalea governorate, Yafa’a and Radfan districts, and she said that another group will start from the city of Aden, the temporary capital of the country.

The sources confirmed that these mercenaries were promised with remunerative salaries by the authorities in Abu Dhabi, stressing that the Yemeni authorities – including the presidency – are aware of these details, and have not moved a finger on what the UAE is doing.

In the same context, Adel Al-Hasani, a prominent leader in the Southern Resistance, revealed in blogs he posted on his Twitter and Facebook accounts that the UAE had taken 40 Yemeni recruits to Libya to fight there with the mercenaries of the Russian Wagner company against the government, according to the Anadolu news agency.

He added that these were transferred to the Libyan city of Sirte to fight as mercenaries, and the UAE gives each of them an amount of 5,000 Saudi riyals (about $ 1,300) per month, indicating that the recruits belong to southern Yemeni areas in the governorates of Al-Dhalea and Lahj.

Al-Hassani also explained that “the UAE deals with its tools in Yemen as agents until it gets them out to fight outside the country, in violation of international law.”

On December 25, 2019, the British newspaper “The Guardian” published a report on Abu Dhabi’s involvement in financing the transfer of mercenaries to fight in Libya alongside the militia of the revolutionary general, Khalifa Haftar.

This information is revealed after the internationally recognized Government of National Accord and the Tobruk Parliament, loyal to the forces of retired Major General Khalifa Haftar, agreed, in separate statements on Friday, to immediately cease fire and combat operations throughout the country, and to make the Sirte and Jufrah regions demilitarized, in addition to re-exporting oil, And holding presidential and parliamentary elections next March.

The head of the Presidency Council of the Government of National Accord, Fayer al-Sarraj, issued instructions to stop all combat operations in all Libyan territories in an effort to regain sovereignty over the entire country and the exit of foreign forces and mercenaries, according to what was mentioned in Al-Sarraj’s instructions.