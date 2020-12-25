Qatari families earn almost three times as much as ex-pats

The average Qatari household earns QR72,700 ($19,918) a month, nearly three times the average ex-pat household income of QR24,400 ($6,685), new figures from the Ministry of Development and Planning Statistics (MDPS) show.

Welder Salary Distribution in Qatar Share This Chart Get Chart Link The median, the maximum, the minimum, and the range Salary Range Welder salaries in Qatar range from 1,880 QAR per month (minimum salary) to 6,500 QAR per month (maximum salary).

Median Salary The median salary is 4,410 QAR per month, which means that half (50%) of people working as Welder(s) are earning less than 4,410 QAR while the other half are earning more than 4,410 QAR. The median represents the middle salary value. Generally speaking, you would want to be on the right side of the graph with the group earning more than the median salary.

Percentiles Closely related to the median are two values: the 25th and the 75th percentiles. Reading from the salary distribution diagram, 25% of Welder(s) are earning less than 2,830 QAR while 75% of them are earning more than 2,830 QAR. Also from the diagram, 75% of Welder(s) are earning less than 5,890 QAR while 25% are earning more than 5,890 QAR. What is the difference between the median and the average salary? Both are indicators. If your salary is higher than both of the average and the median then you are doing very well. If your salary is lower than both, then many people are earning more than you and there is plenty of room for improvement. If your wage is between the average and the median, then things can be a bit complicated. We wrote a guide to explain all about the different scenarios. How to compare your salary

Welder Salary Comparison by Years of Experience How does experience and age affect your pay? Share This Chart Get Chart Link The experience level is the most important factor in determining the salary. Naturally the more years of experience the higher your wage. We broke down Welder salaries by experience level and this is what we found. A Welder with less than two years of experience makes approximately 2,130 QAR per month. While someone with an experience level between two and five years is expected to earn 2,850 QAR per month, 34% more than someone with less than two year’s experience. Moving forward, an experience level between five and ten years lands a salary of 4,210 QAR per month, 48% more than someone with two to five years of experience. * Based on the average change in salary over time. Salary variations differ from person to person. “ On average, a person’s salary doubles their starting salary by the time they cross the 10 years* experience mark. ” Additionally, Welder(s) whose expertise span anywhere between ten and fifteen years get a salary equivalent to 5,130 QAR per month, 22% more than someone with five to ten years of experience. If the experience level is between fifteen and twenty years, then the expected wage is 5,600 QAR per month, 9% more than someone with ten to fifteen years of experience. Lastly, employees with more than twenty years of professional experience get a salary of 6,060 QAR per month, 8% more than people with fifteen to twenty years of experience. Welder average salary change by experience in Qatar 0 – 2 Years 2,130 QAR 2 – 5 Years +34% 2,850 QAR 5 – 10 Years +48% 4,210 QAR 10 – 15 Years +22% 5,130 QAR 15 – 20 Years +9% 5,600 QAR 20+ Years +8% 6,060 QAR Percentage increase and decrease are relative to the previous value Typical Salary Progress for Most Careers Share This Chart Get Chart Link

Welder Salary Comparison By Education How do education levels affect salaries? Displayed below is the average salary difference between different Welder(s) who have the same experience but different education levels. Share This Chart Get Chart Link We all know that higher education equals a bigger salary, but how much more money can a degree add to your income? We broke down Welder salaries by education level in order to make a comparison. When the education level is High School, the average salary of a Welder is 2,430 QAR per month. While someone with a Certificate or Diploma gets a salary of 3,820 QAR per month, 57% more than someone having a High School degree. A Bachelor’s Degree gets its holder an average salary of 6,400 QAR per month, 68% more than someone with a Certificate or Diploma. Welder average salary difference by education level in Qatar High School 2,430 QAR Certificate or Diploma +57% 3,820 QAR Bachelor’s Degree +68% 6,400 QAR Percentage increase and decrease are relative to the previous value Typical Salary Difference by Education for Most Careers Share This Chart Get Chart Link

Welder Salary Comparison By Gender Share This Chart Get Chart Link Though gender should not have an effect on pay, in reality, it does. So who gets paid more: men or women? Male Welder employees in Qatar earn 13% more than their female counterparts on average. Male 4,330 QAR Female -11% 3,840 QAR Percentage increase and decrease are relative to the previous value Salary Comparison By Gender in Qatar for all Careers Share This Chart Get Chart Link 43 Careers That Pay Women More Than Men! Check The List

Welder Average Annual Salary Increment Percentage in Qatar How much are annual salary increments in Qatar for Welder(s)? How often do employees get salary raises? Welder Welder(s) in Qatar are likely to observe a salary increase of approximately 9% every 17 months. The national average annual increment for all professions combined is 9% granted to employees every 16 months. Share This Chart Get Chart Link The figures provided here are averages of numbers. Those figures should be taken as general guidelines. Salary increments will vary from person to person and depend on many factors, but your performance and contribution to the success of the organization remain the most important factors in determining how much and how often you will be granted a raise. Qatar / All Professions The term ‘Annual Salary Increase’ usually refers to the increase in 12 calendar month period, but because it is rarely that people get their salaries reviewed exactly on the one year mark, it is more meaningful to know the frequency and the rate at the time of the increase. How to calculate the salary increment percentage? The annual salary Increase in a calendar year (12 months) can be easily calculated as follows: Annual Salary Increase = Increase Rate x 12 ÷ Increase Frequency “The average salary increase in one year (12 months) in Qatar is 7%.” Annual Increment Rate By Industry 2019 Banking 5% Energy 1% Information Technology 6% Healthcare 2% Travel 7% Construction 3% Education 8% Listed above are the average annual increase rates for each industry in Qatar for the year 2019. Companies within thriving industries tend to provide higher and more frequent raises. Exceptions do exist, but generally speaking, the situation of any company is closely related to the economic situation in the country or region. These figures tend to change frequently. Worldwide Salary Raises: All Countries and All Jobs Share This Chart Get Chart Link

Welder Bonus and Incentive Rates in Qatar How much and how often are bonuses being awarded? Share This Chart Get Chart Link A Welder is considered to be a low bonus-based job due to the generally limited involvement in direct revenue generation, with exceptions of course. The people who get the highest bonuses are usually somehow involved in the revenue generation cycle. 67% of surveyed staff reported that they haven’t received any bonuses or incentives in the previous year while 33% said that they received at least one form of monetary bonus. Those who got bonuses reported rates ranging from 0% to 4% of their annual salary. Received Bonus 33% No Bonus 67% Types of Bonuses Considered Individual Performance-Based BonusesThe most standard form of bonus where the employee is awarded based on their exceptional performance. Company Performance BonusesOccasionally, some companies like to celebrate excess earnings and profits with their staff collectively in the form of bonuses that are granted to everyone. The amount of the bonus will probably be different from person to person depending on their role within the organization. Goal-Based BonusesGranted upon achieving an important goal or milestone. Holiday / End of Year BonusesThese types of bonuses are given without a reason and usually resemble an appreciation token. Bonuses Are Not Commissions! People tend to confuse bonuses with commissions. A commission is a prefixed rate at which someone gets paid for items sold or deals completed while a bonus is in most cases arbitrary and unplanned. What makes a position worthy of good bonuses and a high salary? The main two types of jobs Revenue Generators Supporting Cast Employees that are directly involved in generating revenue or profit for the organization. Their field of expertise usually matches the type of business. Employees that support and facilitate the work of revenue generators. Their expertise is usually different from that of the core business operations. Example:

A graphics designer working for a graphics designing company. Example:

A graphic designer in the marketing department of a hospital. Revenue generators usually get more and higher bonuses, higher salaries, and more frequent salary increments. The reason is quite simple: it is easier to quantify your value to the company in monetary terms when you participate in revenue generation. “Try to work for companies where your skills can generate revenue. We can’t all generate revenue and that’s perfectly fine.” Bonus Comparison by Seniority Level Top management personnel and senior employees naturally exhibit higher bonus rates and frequencies than juniors. This is very predictable due to the inherent responsibilities of being higher in the hierarchy. People in top positions can easily get double or triple bonus rates than employees down the pyramid.

Welder Average Hourly Wage in Qatar 24 QAR per hour QAR per hour The average hourly wage (pay per hour) in Qatar is 24 QAR. This means that the average Welder in Qatar earns approximately 24 QAR for every worked hour. Hourly Wage = Annual Salary ÷ ( 52 x 5 x 8 ) The hourly wage is the salary paid in one worked hour. Usually jobs are classified into two categories: salaried jobs and hourly jobs. Salaried jobs pay a fix amount regardless of the hours worked. Hourly jobs pay per worked hour. To convert salary into hourly wage the above formula is used (assuming 5 working days in a week and 8 working hours per day which is the standard for most jobs). The hourly wage calculation may differ slightly depending on the worked hours per week and the annual vacation allowance. The figures mentioned above are good approximations and are considered to be the standard. One major difference between salaried employees and hourly paid employees is overtime eligibility. Salaried employees are usually exempt from overtime as opposed to hourly paid staff.

Welder VS Other Jobs Share This Chart Get Chart Link The average salary for Welder is 56% less than that of Construction / Building / Installation. Also, Construction / Building / Installation salaries are 41% less than those of All Jobs.

Salary comparison with similar jobs Job Title Average Salary Adjudicator 5,660 QAR +39% Assembler 5,000 QAR +22% Boat Builder and Shipwright 6,890 QAR +69% Bricklayer 4,250 QAR +4% Building Administrator 6,660 QAR +63% Building Contracts Manager 22,200 QAR +440% Building Inspector 6,010 QAR +47% Building Monitor 4,840 QAR +18% Building Sales Manager 19,700 QAR +380% Cabinetmaker 5,060 QAR +24% Carpenter 5,490 QAR +34% Civil Engineer 14,700 QAR +260% Civil Technician 7,090 QAR +74% Concreter 4,510 QAR +10% Construction and Maintenance Manager 11,700 QAR +190% Construction Assistant 5,650 QAR +38% Construction Coordinator 7,940 QAR +94% Construction Estimator 9,510 QAR +130% Construction Field Engineer 12,200 QAR +200% Construction General Manager 26,800 QAR +560% Construction Inventory Officer 5,110 QAR +25% Construction Operations Manager 22,800 QAR +460% Construction Project Coordinator 14,500 QAR +250% Construction Project Engineer 14,900 QAR +260% Construction Project Manager 25,400 QAR +520% Construction Project Planner 14,100 QAR +250% Construction Quality Control Manager 18,200 QAR +350% Construction Safety Officer 9,510 QAR +130% Construction Superintendent 8,930 QAR +120% Construction Supervisor 13,300 QAR +230% Construction Technical Assistant 5,120 QAR +25% Construction Technical Officer 6,270 QAR +53% Construction Technical Writer 5,580 QAR +37% Construction Technician 5,170 QAR +27% Crane and Tower Operator 5,130 QAR +26% Diesel Mechanic 4,840 QAR +18% Drywall Installer 5,110 QAR +25% Electrical Draftsman 5,070 QAR +24% Electrical Engineering Supervisor 15,100 QAR +270% Electrical Engineering Technician 5,880 QAR +44% Electrician 7,580 QAR +86% Elevator Installer and Repairer 6,490 QAR +59% Engineer 14,400 QAR +250% Excavator Operator 4,720 QAR +16% Floor Finisher 5,210 QAR +28% Floor Manager 7,750 QAR +90% Foreman 4,220 QAR +3% Frame and Truss Detailer 4,740 QAR +16% Furniture Finisher 4,800 QAR +18% Gas Technician 4,650 QAR +14% Handyman 4,240 QAR +4% Health and Safety Coordinator 6,250 QAR +53% Health and Safety Officer 6,750 QAR +65% Installation Manager 16,300 QAR +300% Installer 4,520 QAR +11% Insulation Installer 4,880 QAR +19% Labourer 3,690 QAR -10% Land Surveyor 6,100 QAR +49% Lift Technician 4,770 QAR +17% Material Tester 7,000 QAR +71% Model Maker 6,890 QAR +69% Order Picker 4,480 QAR +10% Painter 4,820 QAR +18% Pipe Layer 4,020 QAR -2% Pipefitter 3,920 QAR -4% Plumber 5,030 QAR +23% Property Coordinator 12,100 QAR +200% Purchasing Manager 16,900 QAR +310% Quantity Surveyor 8,790 QAR +120% Roof Slater and Tiler 4,500 QAR +10% Sheet Metal Mechanic 4,860 QAR +19% Site Clerk 4,590 QAR +12% Site engineer 12,400 QAR +200% Site Leader 23,600 QAR +480% Stock Controller 6,840 QAR +67% Structural Steel Construction Worker 5,070 QAR +24% Technical Draughtsman 5,400 QAR +32% Tendering Manager 20,200 QAR +390% Tower Crane Operator 4,690 QAR +15% Wall and Floor Tiler 4,760 QAR +17% Warehouse Manager 16,300 QAR +300% Welder 4,080 QAR -0% Welding Superintendent 5,470 QAR +34%

Salary Comparison By City City Average Salary Doha 4,510 QAR