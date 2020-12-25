Qatari families earn almost three times as much as ex-pats
The average Qatari household earns QR72,700 ($19,918) a month, nearly three times the average ex-pat household income of QR24,400 ($6,685), new figures from the Ministry of Development and Planning Statistics (MDPS) show.
Welder Salary Distribution in Qatar
The median, the maximum, the minimum, and the range
Salary Range
Welder salaries in Qatar range from 1,880 QAR per month (minimum salary) to 6,500 QAR per month (maximum salary).
Median Salary
The median salary is 4,410 QAR per month, which means that half (50%) of people working as Welder(s) are earning less than 4,410 QAR while the other half are earning more than 4,410 QAR. The median represents the middle salary value. Generally speaking, you would want to be on the right side of the graph with the group earning more than the median salary.
Percentiles
Closely related to the median are two values: the 25th and the 75th percentiles. Reading from the salary distribution diagram, 25% of Welder(s) are earning less than 2,830 QAR while 75% of them are earning more than 2,830 QAR. Also from the diagram, 75% of Welder(s) are earning less than 5,890 QAR while 25% are earning more than 5,890 QAR.
What is the difference between the median and the average salary?
Both are indicators. If your salary is higher than both of the average and the median then you are doing very well. If your salary is lower than both, then many people are earning more than you and there is plenty of room for improvement. If your wage is between the average and the median, then things can be a bit complicated. We wrote a guide to explain all about the different scenarios. How to compare your salary
Welder Salary Comparison by Years of Experience
How does experience and age affect your pay?
The experience level is the most important factor in determining the salary. Naturally the more years of experience the higher your wage. We broke down Welder salaries by experience level and this is what we found.
A Welder with less than two years of experience makes approximately 2,130 QAR per month.
While someone with an experience level between two and five years is expected to earn 2,850 QAR per month, 34% more than someone with less than two year’s experience.
Moving forward, an experience level between five and ten years lands a salary of 4,210 QAR per month, 48% more than someone with two to five years of experience.
Additionally, Welder(s) whose expertise span anywhere between ten and fifteen years get a salary equivalent to 5,130 QAR per month, 22% more than someone with five to ten years of experience.
If the experience level is between fifteen and twenty years, then the expected wage is 5,600 QAR per month, 9% more than someone with ten to fifteen years of experience.
Lastly, employees with more than twenty years of professional experience get a salary of 6,060 QAR per month, 8% more than people with fifteen to twenty years of experience.
Welder average salary change by experience in Qatar
|0 – 2 Years
|
2,130 QAR
|2 – 5 Years
|+34%
|
2,850 QAR
|5 – 10 Years
|+48%
|
4,210 QAR
|10 – 15 Years
|+22%
|
5,130 QAR
|15 – 20 Years
|+9%
|
5,600 QAR
|20+ Years
|+8%
|
6,060 QAR
Typical Salary Progress for Most Careers
Welder Salary Comparison By Education
How do education levels affect salaries?
Displayed below is the average salary difference between different Welder(s) who have the same experience but different education levels.
We all know that higher education equals a bigger salary, but how much more money can a degree add to your income? We broke down Welder salaries by education level in order to make a comparison.
When the education level is High School, the average salary of a Welder is 2,430 QAR per month.
While someone with a Certificate or Diploma gets a salary of 3,820 QAR per month, 57% more than someone having a High School degree.
A Bachelor’s Degree gets its holder an average salary of 6,400 QAR per month, 68% more than someone with a Certificate or Diploma.
Welder average salary difference by education level in Qatar
|High School
|
2,430 QAR
|Certificate or Diploma
|+57%
|
3,820 QAR
|Bachelor’s Degree
|+68%
|
6,400 QAR
Typical Salary Difference by Education for Most Careers
Welder Salary Comparison By Gender
Though gender should not have an effect on pay, in reality, it does. So who gets paid more: men or women? Male Welder employees in Qatar earn 13% more than their female counterparts on average.
|Male
|
4,330 QAR
|Female
|-11%
|
3,840 QAR
Salary Comparison By Gender in Qatar for all Careers
Welder Average Annual Salary Increment Percentage in Qatar
How much are annual salary increments in Qatar for Welder(s)? How often do employees get salary raises?
Welder
Welder(s) in Qatar are likely to observe a salary increase of approximately 9% every 17 months. The national average annual increment for all professions combined is 9% granted to employees every 16 months.
Qatar / All Professions
The term ‘Annual Salary Increase’ usually refers to the increase in 12 calendar month period, but because it is rarely that people get their salaries reviewed exactly on the one year mark, it is more meaningful to know the frequency and the rate at the time of the increase.
How to calculate the salary increment percentage?
The annual salary Increase in a calendar year (12 months) can be easily calculated as follows: Annual Salary Increase = Increase Rate x 12 ÷ Increase Frequency
Annual Increment Rate By Industry 2019
|Banking
|
5%
|Energy
|
1%
|Information Technology
|
6%
|Healthcare
|
2%
|Travel
|
7%
|Construction
|
3%
|Education
|
8%
Listed above are the average annual increase rates for each industry in Qatar for the year 2019. Companies within thriving industries tend to provide higher and more frequent raises. Exceptions do exist, but generally speaking, the situation of any company is closely related to the economic situation in the country or region. These figures tend to change frequently.
Worldwide Salary Raises: All Countries and All Jobs
Welder Bonus and Incentive Rates in Qatar
How much and how often are bonuses being awarded?
A Welder is considered to be a low bonus-based job due to the generally limited involvement in direct revenue generation, with exceptions of course. The people who get the highest bonuses are usually somehow involved in the revenue generation cycle.
67% of surveyed staff reported that they haven’t received any bonuses or incentives in the previous year while 33% said that they received at least one form of monetary bonus.
Those who got bonuses reported rates ranging from 0% to 4% of their annual salary.
|Received Bonus
|
33%
|No Bonus
|
67%
Types of Bonuses Considered
Individual Performance-Based BonusesThe most standard form of bonus where the employee is awarded based on their exceptional performance.
Company Performance BonusesOccasionally, some companies like to celebrate excess earnings and profits with their staff collectively in the form of bonuses that are granted to everyone. The amount of the bonus will probably be different from person to person depending on their role within the organization.
Goal-Based BonusesGranted upon achieving an important goal or milestone.
Holiday / End of Year BonusesThese types of bonuses are given without a reason and usually resemble an appreciation token.
Bonuses Are Not Commissions!
People tend to confuse bonuses with commissions. A commission is a prefixed rate at which someone gets paid for items sold or deals completed while a bonus is in most cases arbitrary and unplanned.
What makes a position worthy of good bonuses and a high salary?
|
The main two types of jobs
|Revenue Generators
|Supporting Cast
|Employees that are directly involved in generating revenue or profit for the organization. Their field of expertise usually matches the type of business.
|Employees that support and facilitate the work of revenue generators. Their expertise is usually different from that of the core business operations.
|Example:
A graphics designer working for a graphics designing company.
|Example:
A graphic designer in the marketing department of a hospital.
Revenue generators usually get more and higher bonuses, higher salaries, and more frequent salary increments. The reason is quite simple: it is easier to quantify your value to the company in monetary terms when you participate in revenue generation.
Bonus Comparison by Seniority Level
Top management personnel and senior employees naturally exhibit higher bonus rates and frequencies than juniors. This is very predictable due to the inherent responsibilities of being higher in the hierarchy. People in top positions can easily get double or triple bonus rates than employees down the pyramid.
Welder Average Hourly Wage in Qatar
The average hourly wage (pay per hour) in Qatar is 24 QAR. This means that the average Welder in Qatar earns approximately 24 QAR for every worked hour.
The hourly wage is the salary paid in one worked hour. Usually jobs are classified into two categories: salaried jobs and hourly jobs. Salaried jobs pay a fix amount regardless of the hours worked. Hourly jobs pay per worked hour. To convert salary into hourly wage the above formula is used (assuming 5 working days in a week and 8 working hours per day which is the standard for most jobs). The hourly wage calculation may differ slightly depending on the worked hours per week and the annual vacation allowance. The figures mentioned above are good approximations and are considered to be the standard. One major difference between salaried employees and hourly paid employees is overtime eligibility. Salaried employees are usually exempt from overtime as opposed to hourly paid staff.
Welder VS Other Jobs
The average salary for Welder is 56% less than that of Construction / Building / Installation. Also, Construction / Building / Installation salaries are 41% less than those of All Jobs.
Salary comparison with similar jobs
|Job Title
|Average Salary
|Adjudicator
|5,660 QAR
|+39%
|Assembler
|5,000 QAR
|+22%
|Boat Builder and Shipwright
|6,890 QAR
|+69%
|Bricklayer
|4,250 QAR
|+4%
|Building Administrator
|6,660 QAR
|+63%
|Building Contracts Manager
|22,200 QAR
|+440%
|Building Inspector
|6,010 QAR
|+47%
|Building Monitor
|4,840 QAR
|+18%
|Building Sales Manager
|19,700 QAR
|+380%
|Cabinetmaker
|5,060 QAR
|+24%
|Carpenter
|5,490 QAR
|+34%
|Civil Engineer
|14,700 QAR
|+260%
|Civil Technician
|7,090 QAR
|+74%
|Concreter
|4,510 QAR
|+10%
|Construction and Maintenance Manager
|11,700 QAR
|+190%
|Construction Assistant
|5,650 QAR
|+38%
|Construction Coordinator
|7,940 QAR
|+94%
|Construction Estimator
|9,510 QAR
|+130%
|Construction Field Engineer
|12,200 QAR
|+200%
|Construction General Manager
|26,800 QAR
|+560%
|Construction Inventory Officer
|5,110 QAR
|+25%
|Construction Operations Manager
|22,800 QAR
|+460%
|Construction Project Coordinator
|14,500 QAR
|+250%
|Construction Project Engineer
|14,900 QAR
|+260%
|Construction Project Manager
|25,400 QAR
|+520%
|Construction Project Planner
|14,100 QAR
|+250%
|Construction Quality Control Manager
|18,200 QAR
|+350%
|Construction Safety Officer
|9,510 QAR
|+130%
|Construction Superintendent
|8,930 QAR
|+120%
|Construction Supervisor
|13,300 QAR
|+230%
|Construction Technical Assistant
|5,120 QAR
|+25%
|Construction Technical Officer
|6,270 QAR
|+53%
|Construction Technical Writer
|5,580 QAR
|+37%
|Construction Technician
|5,170 QAR
|+27%
|Crane and Tower Operator
|5,130 QAR
|+26%
|Diesel Mechanic
|4,840 QAR
|+18%
|Drywall Installer
|5,110 QAR
|+25%
|Electrical Draftsman
|5,070 QAR
|+24%
|Electrical Engineering Supervisor
|15,100 QAR
|+270%
|Electrical Engineering Technician
|5,880 QAR
|+44%
|Electrician
|7,580 QAR
|+86%
|Elevator Installer and Repairer
|6,490 QAR
|+59%
|Engineer
|14,400 QAR
|+250%
|Excavator Operator
|4,720 QAR
|+16%
|Floor Finisher
|5,210 QAR
|+28%
|Floor Manager
|7,750 QAR
|+90%
|Foreman
|4,220 QAR
|+3%
|Frame and Truss Detailer
|4,740 QAR
|+16%
|Furniture Finisher
|4,800 QAR
|+18%
|Gas Technician
|4,650 QAR
|+14%
|Handyman
|4,240 QAR
|+4%
|Health and Safety Coordinator
|6,250 QAR
|+53%
|Health and Safety Officer
|6,750 QAR
|+65%
|Installation Manager
|16,300 QAR
|+300%
|Installer
|4,520 QAR
|+11%
|Insulation Installer
|4,880 QAR
|+19%
|Labourer
|3,690 QAR
|-10%
|Land Surveyor
|6,100 QAR
|+49%
|Lift Technician
|4,770 QAR
|+17%
|Material Tester
|7,000 QAR
|+71%
|Model Maker
|6,890 QAR
|+69%
|Order Picker
|4,480 QAR
|+10%
|Painter
|4,820 QAR
|+18%
|Pipe Layer
|4,020 QAR
|-2%
|Pipefitter
|3,920 QAR
|-4%
|Plumber
|5,030 QAR
|+23%
|Property Coordinator
|12,100 QAR
|+200%
|Purchasing Manager
|16,900 QAR
|+310%
|Quantity Surveyor
|8,790 QAR
|+120%
|Roof Slater and Tiler
|4,500 QAR
|+10%
|Sheet Metal Mechanic
|4,860 QAR
|+19%
|Site Clerk
|4,590 QAR
|+12%
|Site engineer
|12,400 QAR
|+200%
|Site Leader
|23,600 QAR
|+480%
|Stock Controller
|6,840 QAR
|+67%
|Structural Steel Construction Worker
|5,070 QAR
|+24%
|Technical Draughtsman
|5,400 QAR
|+32%
|Tendering Manager
|20,200 QAR
|+390%
|Tower Crane Operator
|4,690 QAR
|+15%
|Wall and Floor Tiler
|4,760 QAR
|+17%
|Warehouse Manager
|16,300 QAR
|+300%
|Welder
|4,080 QAR
|-0%
|Welding Superintendent
|5,470 QAR
|+34%
Salary Comparison By City
|City
|Average Salary
|Doha
|4,510 QAR
Government vs Private Sector Salary Comparison
Where can you get paid more, working for a private company or for the government? Public sector employees in Qatar earn 5% more than their private sector counterparts on average across all sectors.
|Private Sector
|
15,300 QAR
|Public Sector
|+5%
|
16,000 QAR