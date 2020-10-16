The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime praised the role of the State of Qatar in achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, especially its generous contributions in the field of judicial integrity and support for education in achieving development and protecting youth from crime.

The report submitted to the eleventh meeting of the Follow-up Committee concerned with the implementation of the Doha Declaration, entitled / Turning policy into action: the legacy of the global program of the Doha Declaration /, stated that presenting this report coincides with the fifth anniversary of the State of Qatar’s hosting of the Thirteenth United Nations Conference on Prevention Crime and criminal justice in Doha, and with the passage of four years since the launch of the global program, which turned the recommendations of the Doha Declaration into realistic projects on the ground.

The report said: “For the first time in the history of United Nations conferences on crime prevention, a member state is taking a bold step to support the establishment of a global program with strong funding, and thus, establishing a framework to provide assistance to countries around the world to contribute to global efforts to achieve their efforts not only to implement the commitments contained in the Doha Declaration.” , But also to contribute to the global efforts to achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

He noted that the success of the global program can best be seen through its transformative impact around the world. So far, the program has achieved impressive global reach across its key areas of judicial integrity, prisoner rehabilitation, youth crime prevention through sports, and education for justice, reaching more than two million people in more than 190 member states across various countries. Program initiatives.

The report dealt with the achievements of the global program, and indicated in this regard that the program provided direct technical assistance to 72 countries, and opened a wide field for “rule of law champions” who inspire the international community with their passion and dedication to the cause by promoting the rule of law as a basic building block for societies around the world. .

The report stated that the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime remains firmly committed to continuing its partnership with the State of Qatar to build on this legacy and work together to further strengthen the rule of law on a global scale over the next decade, as member states, especially developing countries, continue to benefit from the activities of And Global Program Resources.

The Follow-up Committee for the Implementation of the Doha Declaration issued by the Thirteenth United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice in 2015 held its eleventh meeting in Vienna, and includes representatives from the donor countries, the State of Qatar and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, and is chaired by His Excellency Major General Dr. Abdullah Al-Mal, Advisor to His Excellency the Minister of Interior, and a membership to His Excellency Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and His Excellency Ambassador Sultan bin Salmeen Al Mansouri, the country’s permanent representative to the United Nations organizations in Vienna.

His Excellency Major General Dr. Abdullah Al-Mal said, in an intervention that initiated the meeting devoted to reviewing the achievements of the global program: “This historic declaration acknowledged the essential role of education in preventing crime and strengthening the rule of law, and intensifying efforts to promote a culture of legitimacy and law.”

His Excellency affirmed the State of Qatar’s keenness to serve peace and development in the world and to enhance the capabilities of countries, especially developing countries, by combating organized crime and the associated drug crimes, terrorism and corruption, and immunizing the public, especially the youth, from the dangers of these crimes.

His Excellency expressed his satisfaction with the efforts made by the United Nations Office at Vienna on Drugs and Crime over the past five years to implement the recommendations of the Doha Declaration on the ground, stressing at the same time the State of Qatar’s keenness to continue providing financial support to the office to support its various activities related to combating transnational organized crime in various Its forms, pointing out that the global program for the implementation of the Doha Declaration has proven its effectiveness and vitality and has achieved the highest possible outcome of achievements in support of the United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development Plan, as the outbreak of the Corona epidemic / Covid-19 / has not prevented the program from continuing its work and giving.