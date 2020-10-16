The United Nations has warned that about 130 million people around the world could be pushed to the brink of famine by the end of this year.

In a statement issued today on the occasion of World Food Day, which falls on October 16 of each year, Mr. António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, said, “About 130 million people may be pushed to the brink of starvation by the end of this year, in addition to 690 million others who lack adequate food.” While more than 3 billion people cannot afford a healthy diet. “

The Secretary-General of the United Nations stressed that sustainable and healthy food systems must be ensured for all, and food waste reduced with the need for food systems that provide decent and safe livelihoods for workers.

And that the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize this year to the United Nations World Food Program is a “recognition of the right of all people to food,” calling for adherence to the slogan “Together we grow, nourish, and maintain sustainability,” which is the slogan of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations For Food and Agriculture (FAO).

World Food Day calls for global solidarity to help the most vulnerable recover from the crisis, and to make food systems more resilient and resilient, so that they can withstand increasing fluctuations and climate shocks, and to provide sustainable and affordable healthy meals for all, and decent livelihoods for dieters, and this will require programs. Better social protection, and new opportunities provided through digitalization and e-commerce, as well as through more sustainable agricultural practices that conserve the Earth’s natural resources, our health and the climate.

On October 9, the United Nations World Food Program won the Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of its efforts to combat hunger, its contributions to improving conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas, and for being a catalyst for efforts to prevent the use of starvation as a tool during wars and conflicts.