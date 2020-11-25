Today, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo praised the efforts of the State of Kuwait to resolve the Gulf crisis.

Pompeo noted, during a joint press conference with Sheikh Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al-Muhammad Al-Sabah, Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs and Acting Minister of Information after the conclusion of the fourth session of the strategic dialogue meeting between Kuwait and the United States, the joint work between the two countries on resolving disputes, praising that “the Kuwaiti foreign minister and Kuwaitis are a role model in Moving forward to resolve the Gulf dispute, and their assistance is still of great importance in this regard.

The Kuwait News Agency quoted the US Secretary of State as saying that during the meeting with Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Muhammad Al-Sabah, a “memorandum of understanding” was signed to increase our cooperation in areas such as biomedical research and information exchange, highlighting the strength of the “security relationship” between the United States and Kuwait.

For his part, the Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs, Acting Minister of Information, stressed the importance of the strategic dialogue between his country and the United States, pointing to the need to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in various fields and sectors in light of the challenges resulting from the pandemic (Corona emerging – Covid 19).