The US State Department said today that the State of Qatar is one of the closest military allies of the United States in the region, noting that the counter-terrorism coordinator, Ambassador Nathan Sales, will come to Doha on August 12 to thank Qatar for its commitment to combating global terrorism and its dedication to establishing a strong partnership with the United States. On counterterrorism and security.

The US State Department added – in a statement on its website – that Ambassador Sales is scheduled to meet with His Excellency Dr. . Ambassador Sells will also discuss Qatar’s active participation in the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS.

The US State Department confirmed that Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar is home to the Joint Air Operations Center, and hosts 18 countries, and is responsible for all coalition air operations in the Middle East and Central Asia, and includes more than 8,000 US military personnel, and about 200,000 others cross the base annually.