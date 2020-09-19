19 September, 2020

There’s a New, 1-of-7, 1224-HP Rimac Concept One Electric Hypercar For Sale

By BenArmani
Mack Hogan  

Rimac made headlines recently after reports surfaced that the EV startup may be taking control of Bugatti. With VW possibly taking 49 percent of the company, it may become a much more popular name in the future. So if you want a piece of the company’s early history, one of the seven Rimac Concept Ones is for sale at Manhattan Motorcars.

The Concept One was Rimac’s first experimental supercar that, despite the name, is a real car available to the public. It’s all-electric, generating 1224 hp and 1180 lb-ft of torque through four hub-mounted electric motors. Rimac claims a 0-62 time of under 2.5 seconds, with a top speed of 220 mph. The company claims a dry weight of 4188 lbs, with extensive usage of carbon fiber to offset the 90-kWh battery pack. Total range is 217 miles, though that’s likely on the less-rigorous European test cycle.

As you can tell by the numbers, it’s an insane car. Plus, with four-wheel torque vectoring and a ground-scraping center of gravity, it’s gotta be blistering in corners. But that’s not really what you’re buying—you’re buying the genesis of one of the most important EV disruptors in the world. Not only that, but with only seven built and no other Rimacs for sale worldwide, you’re buying exclusivity. All they want in exchange is $1.6 million.


