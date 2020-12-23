End of Service Calculation Request

Topics : Employment and Workplace

Employment and Workplace Audience : Government, Business

The Ministry of Administrative Development, Labor and Social Affairs (MADLSA) provides this online service that allows applicants to calculate end of service payment.

Online Instructions

Fill out the following information: work start and end date, monthly basic salary and compensated days for each year.

Click “Calculate”.

Additional Information

Calculation will be in accordance with regulations of Labor Law no. 14 of 2004.