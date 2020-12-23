End of Service Calculation Request

  • Topics : Employment and Workplace
  • Audience : Government, Business

The Ministry of Administrative Development, Labor and Social Affairs (MADLSA) provides this online service that allows applicants to calculate end of service payment.

Online Instructions

  • Fill out the following information: work start and end date, monthly basic salary and compensated days for each year.
  • Click “Calculate”.

Additional Information

Calculation will be in accordance with regulations of Labor Law no. 14 of 2004.

Service Provided by Ministry of Administrative Development, Labor & Social Affairs

Hours of Operation
  • Phone: 16008, 40288888
  • Fax:44111195

 

