End of Service Calculation Request
- Topics : Employment and Workplace
- Audience : Government, Business
The Ministry of Administrative Development, Labor and Social Affairs (MADLSA) provides this online service that allows applicants to calculate end of service payment.
Online Instructions
- Fill out the following information: work start and end date, monthly basic salary and compensated days for each year.
- Click “Calculate”.
Additional Information
Calculation will be in accordance with regulations of Labor Law no. 14 of 2004.