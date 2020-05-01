The Ministry of Interior (MoI)’s Criminal Investigation Department, in co-ordination with the Preventive Security Department and the competent authorities at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), arrested three persons in Al Wakrah with expired foodstuffs.

They were using a house in Al Wakrah to store the expired foodstuffs in order to repackage and resell them.

The MoI said it received information that warehouses located in a house in Al Wakrha were being used by the accused to store expired foodstuffs in order to illegally repackage and resell them.

The Ministry of Interior said it verified the information and location of the warehouses through follow-up and investigation operations. After obtaining the necessary permissions in co-ordination with the competent authorities at the MoCI, it raided the house and searched it.

Further, the MoI said the inspection process resulted in the seizure of different quantities of food in two stores. Some of the foodstuff had expired and some did not have any expiry date. Many empty new bags used for refilling were also found, it added.

The MoI said that the foodstuffs were seized and the accused arrested for investigation and referral to the prosecution concerned to complete the legal procedures in this regard.